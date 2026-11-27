Octopus, a Tamil suspense thriller, was released on Zee5 on November 27, and the internet is raving about it. Shot in just 27 days, several reviews of the series are flooding on the internet.

Octopus X Review

A review of the series by an X user Smart Barani read, "A mystery drama with a slow start in initial two episodes, well written with fairly engaging screenplay and not much deviation to the story.. Neat performances from everyone Final two episodes neat but lengthy emotional connect could have been better !! Every episode cliffhanger & some good enough twists & turns makes this series a binge watch worthy some flaws & logic mistakes are there but neverthless it keeps engaged no deviation from story from start to end !! Overall a DECENT SERIES !! Rating : 3.25/5."

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "Just watched #Octopus web-series at the special premiere. Hooked from the first scene till the last. Superb series! Premieres from November 27 on Zee5."

Here are some other reviews of the series:

Octopus: Cast and characters

Director Jeyachandra Hashmi has completed the shoot of his upcoming Tamil series Octopus in just 27 days. The filmmaker shared this detail at the show's pre-release event. He said the schedule came with several challenges, including bad weather and unexpected developments.

The seven-episode series revolves around a mysterious disappearance. It stars Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan, Sidhu Kumaresan and Kalaivani Bhaskar in key roles.

Ashwin Kumar plays Varun, while Sidhu Kumaresan essays Nikitha. Her disappearance sets the story in motion. Archana Ravichandran plays Archana, who begins to grow suspicious as events surrounding the couple unfold.

Vinoth Kishan appears as Barath, and Kalaivani Bhaskar portrays Shalini. Their characters add to the web of relationships and suspicions that drives the mystery.

Octopus: Direction and crew

Jeyachandra Hashmi has written and directed Octopus. Kanna R has handled cinematography, Deepan Chakravarthy has composed the music, and Ram Pandian is the editor.

The director also revealed that the idea for the series took shape during the COVID-19 lockdown. With people confined to restricted neighbourhoods, he became interested in exploring how communities function and what might remain concealed beneath ordinary lives. That experience eventually inspired the story of Octopus.

Produced by Adithya J Raju and Lisha P Chandran under the Cinemum banner, the series is currently streaming on Zee5.

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