Obsession OTT release date: Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette's horror film gets an uncut digital premiere

While a certain level of obsession between a girlfriend and boyfriend might seem appealing, what happens when that fixation crosses all limits? This is the premise of Obsession, which was released in May 2026 and created a stir worldwide.

Directed by Curry Barker, Obsession proved to be a major commercial success globally. After making a significant impact in India and across the world, the film is now set for its OTT release. Read on for details about when and where it will be available to stream.

When will Obsession arrive on an OTT platform?

Audiences will not have to wait much longer to watch Obsession, the psychological horror film directed by Curry Barker. The movie, which grossed over Rs 4,000 crore worldwide, is set to arrive on an OTT platform this October.

JioHotstar announced the release on its official social media account, stating, "The wait is over. This Halloween, one wish will change everything. The original, uncut version of Obsession will begin streaming on JioHotstar on October 30th at 7:00 PM. It will be available in both English and Hindi."

The film will premiere on JioHotstar's The Peacock Hub on October 30, 2026, at 7 pm. The digital release will feature the original uncut version in English and Hindi.

What is the story of Obsession?

Before its full streaming premiere on JioHotstar, Obsession was made available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around Bear, a young man who harbours deep feelings for his friend Nikki but struggles to confess his love for her.

One day, while visiting a shop, he discovers a mysterious wish-granting stick and decides to buy it. Sitting in his car, he breaks the stick and wishes for Nikki to fall in love with him and become obsessed with him.

However, his wish comes with terrifying consequences. To find out what happens next, you will have to watch the film.

A massive success at the box office

As for the box-office performance of Obsession, the film grossed approximately $522 million worldwide, equivalent to around Rs 4,795 crore. In India, its box-office collection reportedly reached Rs 99.25 crore.

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Obsession OTT release date revealed, here's when and where you can stream the horror blockbuster