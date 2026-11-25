Netflix has released the trailer for O Saathi Re, an unconventional love story that explores desire, marriage and the complexities of human relationships. Created and written by Imtiaz Ali, the series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal in lead roles. It will premiere on December 4.

O Saathi Re trailer out

The trailer of O Saathi Re introduces viewers to a marriage that is struggling to hold together. Roshni (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Karan (Avinash Tiwary) find themselves at a difficult point in their relationship when Roshni develops feelings for Pradyuman (Arjun Rampal). As the three characters become increasingly connected, their relationships raise questions about love, commitment and personal choices.

Karan remains deeply devoted to Roshni, but his idea of love is tested when he realises that her happiness may not necessarily include him. Roshni, on the other hand, begins to question her own desires and identity. Pradyuman brings a different perspective into her life, challenging the way she has understood relationships.

Rather than presenting a conventional love triangle, O Saathi Re looks at the emotional conflicts that come with love and attachment. It explores the differences between personal desires and social expectations, along with questions of identity, power and devotion. At its heart, the series asks whether love is about holding on to someone or allowing them to choose their own happiness.

What the cast says about O Saathi Re

Speaking about his character, Avinash Tiwary said Karan's devotion to Roshni is closely connected to his identity as her husband. However, the character also has insecurities and vulnerabilities that make his journey more complicated.

“What I found particularly interesting about Karan is the absolute nature of his love. Roshni is his world, and so much of his identity is intertwined with being her husband. But beneath that devotion lies a man with his own insecurities and vulnerabilities. He is someone who wants Roshni to be happy, but also has to confront what that means when her happiness may not necessarily include him. It was fascinating to explore these contradictions and understand the many shades of a love that is both deeply giving and deeply human.”

Aditi Rao Hydari described Roshni as a woman trying to understand herself beyond the roles she has played in her family and marriage. The actor said she enjoyed exploring the character's contradictions and emotional vulnerabilities. “Roshni is a woman trying to understand herself beyond the roles she has always played in other people's lives. She is a daughter, a wife and a sister, but beneath all of that is an individual with her own desires, contradictions and vulnerabilities. What I loved about her was that she isn't perfect or easy to define. Playing her meant understanding the complexity of someone who is trying to find herself while navigating the emotional consequences of her choices.”

Arjun Rampal, who plays Pradyuman, said his character brings a different perspective to Roshni's life. He also hinted that there is more to Pradyuman than what viewers may initially see. “Pradyuman brings a very different energy into Roshni's world. He is confident, self-assured and sees her beyond the identities she has always been associated with. What makes the character interesting is that there is more to him than what meets the eye. I enjoyed exploring his perspective on relationships and the way his presence adds another layer to this unconventional love story.”

When is O Saathi Re releasing?

Created and written by Imtiaz Ali, O Saathi Re is directed by his brother, Arif Ali. The series is set against the backdrop of contemporary metropolitan life but draws on timeless emotions through its characters and their relationships.

The show is produced by Window Seat Films, with Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar serving as producers. The writing team includes Imtiaz Ali, Amogh Kanaskar and Nidhi Sethia, who also serves as the creative producer.

O Saathi Re will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 4, 2026.

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