Nobody Wants This 4 announced; Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's romantic comedy renewed for another season

Netflix's Nobody Wants This is returning with another season after a successful third season. The streaming platform has renewed the romantic comedy for Season 4, bringing back Kristen Bell and Adam Brody as Joanne and Noah.

Nobody Wants This Season 4 announced

Nobody Wants This Season 3 will pick up after the couple's surprise wedding on a Malibu beach, which marked a major turning point in their relationship.

The Season 3 finale left viewers with plenty to look forward to. Joanne completed her conversion to Judaism through a planned mikvah ceremony before she and Noah surprised everyone with a beach wedding. However, there is one important detail. While the two are married in the eyes of God, their marriage is not yet known to everyone around them.

Co-showrunner and executive producer Jenni Konner has hinted that this will become an important part of the upcoming season. “They’re married in the eyes of God, but not in the eyes of anyone else yet,” she said, as per Netflix's Tudum website.

With Season 4 confirmed, the couple will have to share the news with those around them. Konner added, “There are a lot of people who are going to find out that Noah and Joanne are married when we come back.”

Nobody Wants This Season 4: What to expect

The upcoming season is expected to explore what happens after Joanne and Noah's wedding, particularly as people in their lives learn about their relationship status. The makers have not revealed further plot details yet.

The series was created by Erin Foster, who also serves as a showrunner alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan. Reacting to the renewal, the three said, “We are so happy and thrilled to do another season of our favorite show on television, which coincidentally is the one we run.”

Netflix has also confirmed that the fourth season will be filmed in Los Angeles, the show's home city.

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix's US vice president of comedy series, expressed excitement about the show's return. She told the same portal, “Great love stories never go out of style, and Nobody Wants This has become a true cultural phenomenon. This incredible creative team has built a show that grows with its audience, and our members around the world have embraced it season after season. We cannot be more excited for Season 4.”

Nobody Wants This Season 4 release date

Netflix has renewed Nobody Wants This for a fourth season, but the streaming platform has not announced its premiere date yet. The new season will be filmed in Los Angeles. More details about its release timeline and storyline are expected to be announced later.

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