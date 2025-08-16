Night Always Comes X review: Here's what netizens are saying about Vanessa Kirby's crime thriller Read on to know what social media users have to say about Vanessa Kirby's film 'Night Always Comes' which hit the digital screens of Netflix on August 15, 2025.

The crime drama thriller film 'Night Always Comes' starring Vanessa Kirby was released on the OTT giant Netflix on Friday, August 15, 2025. The English language film is directed by Benjamin Caron, who is known for films and series like 'Sharper', 'The Crown', and 'Sherlock'. However, it is written by Willy Vlautin and Sarah Conradt.

The movie 'Night Always Comes' revolves around the story of a woman who embarks on a desperate and dangerous all-night quest to raise USD 25,000. Social media users who have watched this film took to their X handles and shared their views. Read on to know what netizens are saying about Netflix's Night Always Comes.

Night Always Comes X review

The performance of Hollywood actress Vanessa Kirby in 'Night Always Comes' was loved by the audience. One user wrote, "vanessa kirby is brilliant in ‘night always comes’. once again, she delivers a strong and nuanced performance."

Another user praised the film for showing "poverty" as raw and honest. She wrote, "i loved “night always comes”. it's one of the first films that tackles prostitution in a realistic way, without glorifying it. same with poverty, it’s raw but honest. vanessa's presence on screen is magnetic. she manages to reach the audience in an incredible way. i love her :’)"

Vanessa gave an amazing performance in this crime thriller. One X user praised the film and liked Vanessa's performance. He wrote, "I liked Benjamin Caron’s dark crime thriller Night Always Comes (2025) on Netflix. Vanessa Kirby is amazing as an impoverished woman desperate to get $25,000 in one night for a new home. Kirby is captivating, natural, subtle, gritty, & heartbreaking. Zack Gottsagen is great."

Vanessa Kirby's work front

For the unversed, the 37-year-old actress was last seen in the superhero action film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps', alongside Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Ralph Ineson. She is best known for her roles in films and series like 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', 'Pieces of a Woman', and 'The Crown', among others. According to IMDb, she has several projects in the pipeline, which include 'Avengers: Doomsday', 'Avengers: Secret Wars', and 'Ruins'.

