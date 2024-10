New on Netflix in November 2024: From Tom Cruise's Oblivion to Anupam Kher's Vijay 69, see full list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lineup of films and web shows releasing in November 2024

Netflix has finally unveiled the list of film and web shows releasing in November 2024. Several new films and web shows are in the lineup to premiere on the popular streaming giant. Taking to its Instagram handle, the streaming platform unveiled all the new shows and new films date-wise that will land this month, which offers a variety of options to its viewers. From new episodes of several films from The Fast and the Furious series to Anupam Kher's Vijay 69, audiences will have a plethora of options amongst various genres to choose their favourite and watch them at the comfort of their homes. Check out the complete list below.

November 1

A Paris Waltz (2023)

Barbie Mysteries (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Fall Into Winter (2023)

Free State of Jones (2016)

Goosebumps (2015)

Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission (2013)

Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rouge (2013)

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (2024) – Netflix Original

Masha and the Bear: The Legend of the 12 Months (2022)

Just Go With It (2011)

Katie (2019)

Let Go (2024) – Netflix Original

Love in the Wild (Season 2)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Oblivion (2013)

One Piece (Season 22)

Pompeii (2014)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Superbad (2007)

The Infiltrator (2016)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Whale (2023)

Whiplash (2014)

Whitney (2018)

November 5

Dirty Jobs (Seasons 1-2)

Love is Poison (Season 1)

Love Village (Season 2) – Netflix Original

November 6

Love Is Blind: Argentina (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Meet Me Next Christmas (2024) – Netflix Original

Pedro Páramo (2024) – Netflix Original

November 7

10 Days of a Curious Man (2024) – Netflix Original

Born for the Spotlight (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Face Off (Seasons 6-8)

Outer Banks (Season 4 Part 2) – Netflix Original

Si Juku: The Movie: Harta Pulau Moyet (2024)

November 8

A Holiday Engagement (2011)

Bank Under Siege (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Investigation Alien (2024) – Netflix Original

Jurnal Risa by Risa Saraswati (2024)

Mr. Plankton (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

My Dad’s Christmas Date (2020)

The Cage (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Transformers: EarthSpark (Season 1)

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (2024) – Netflix Original

Vijay 69 (2024) – Netflix Original

November 9

Arcane (Season 2) – Netflix Original

The Lost City (2022)

November 10

Focus (2015)

My Boo (2024)

Cien anos con Juan Rulfo (2017)

November 11

Rob Peace (2024)

November 12

Adrienne Iapalucci: The Dark Queen (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Fast & Furious Movie Collection

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (Season 1, Weekly Release) – Netflix Original

November 13

Emilia Pérez (2024) – Netflix Original

Hot Frosty (2024) – Netflix Original

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (2024) – Netflix Original

Sister’s Fued (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Sprint (Season 2) – Netflix Original

The Mother of Penguins (Season 1) – Netflix Original

November 14

Beyond Goodbye (Season 1) – Netflix Original

The Fairly OddParents!: A New Wish (Season 1)

The Lost Children (2024) – Netflix Original

November 15

AP Bio (Seasons 1-4)

Cobra Kai (Season 6 Part 2) – Netflix Original

Paul vs. Tyson (Live) – Netflix Original

November 16

Close To You (2024)

Widow Clicquot (2024)

November 18

Wonderoos (Season 2) – Netflix Original

November 19

Adam Ray Presents: Dr. Phil UNPLUGGED (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy Special

Zombieverse (Season 2: New Blood) – Netflix Original

November 20

Adoration (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (2024)

Father Figures (2017)

GT Max (2024) – Netflix Original

Our Oceans (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 3-4)

The Merry Gentlemen (2024) – Netflix Original

November 21

Maybe Baby 2 (2024) – Netflix Original

Tokyo Override (2024) – Netflix Original

November 22

900 Days Without Annabel (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

Gold Rush (Seasons 1-2)

Joy (2024) – Netflix Original

Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 4) – Netflix Original

Spellbound (2024) – Netflix Original

Tex Mex Masters (Season 2) – Netflix Original

The Empress (Season 2) – Netflix Original

The Helicopter Heist (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

The Piano Lesson (2024) – Netflix Original

Transmitzvah (2024) – Netflix Original

When the Phone Rings (Season 1) – Netflix Original

November 25

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (2024) – Netflix Original

November 26

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy Special

November 27

Chef’s Table (Volume 7) – Netflix Original

Our Little Secret (2024) – Netflix Original

November 28

ASAF (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Is it Cake? Holiday (Season 1) – Netflix Original

The Madness (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

November 29

Love Never Lies: South Africa (Season 1) – Netflix Original

Senna (Limited Series) – Netflix Original

The Snow Sister (2024) – Netflix Original