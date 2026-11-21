Netflix has released the official poster of Pushpak Vimaan, its upcoming crime caper starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti. The series brings together the creative minds associated with Kohrra, Udta Punjab and NH10, raising expectations for a story filled with unusual characters and unexpected turns.

Created by Sudip Sharma, the series is co-created and written by Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Film Squad Productions LLP has produced the show.

Pushpak Vimaan poster out

Pushpak Vimaan follows a series of events that gradually spiral out of control. Its story brings together an eclectic mix of characters, with crime, comedy and chaos forming the core of the narrative. As situations take unexpected turns, the characters find themselves caught in circumstances that do not go according to plan.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Barun Sobti headline the series. All three actors are known for their distinctive screen presence and performances in complex roles. Their coming together adds to the curiosity around the project. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Seatbelt baandh lijiye. Yeh ride thodi tedhi hone wali hai. Watch Pushpak Vimaan, coming soon, only on Netflix." Take a look:

Kohrra director Sudip Sharma explores comedy thriller with Pushpak Vimaan

Created and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Pushpak Vimaan is rather different from what has been explored in the genre so far. Speaking about the project, creator and director Sudip Sharma said, “With Pushpak Vimaan, I wanted to explore a very different creative space. It is a crime caper, but one in which the humour comes from the characters, their circumstances and the sheer unpredictability of the situations they find themselves in. Netflix is where I choose to experiment, and it was the natural home for a story of this nature. It provided the space to explore the genre freely and to bring this unusual ensemble of characters to life.”

The series also marks Sudip's second collaboration with Netflix after Kohrra. His work on the earlier show received critical and audience appreciation.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, spoke about the platform's association with Sudip and the new series. She said, "Pushpak Vimaan is a show we are very excited to announce. Firstly this is our next franchise with Sudip Sharma whose distinct style of combining a compelling story with a deep commentary on society has always found critical as well as audience love. With Pushpak Vimaan, we’re happy to champion Sudip’s creativity once again, this time with a comedy series he wrote, showran and directed and it’s an unputdownable caper. It’s one hell of a fun ride that we can’t wait for our audiences to experience."

Pushpak Vimaan is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming platform has not announced its release date yet.

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