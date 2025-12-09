Netflix sends personalised late-night note to 300M subscribers after Warner Bros. deal: 'Nothing is changing…' Netflix surprised its 300 million subscribers with a personalised late-night note after announcing its major deal with Warner Bros. In the message, the streaming giant reassured users that “nothing is changing".

Netflix has signed a massive $82.7 billion agreement with Warner Bros. film and television studios, along with its streaming assets, including HBO Max and the premium cable channel HBO. While this is one of Netflix's boldest moves to date, social media chatters have grown strong on iconic shows leaving Netflix, leaving its subscribers upset.

Amid this, Netflix shared a personalised email to its 300 million subscribers late at night on December 7.

What did Netflix write to its 300 million subscribers?

Netflix sent an email to all its subscribers on Sunday, which India received at 1:38 am. The email was addressed to the account holder, mentioning the platform's deal with Warner Bros. and the changes. The email read:

We recently announced that Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO. This unites our leading entertainment service with Warner Bros.’ iconic stories, bringing some of the world’s most beloved franchises like Harry Potter, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Casablanca, Game of Thrones and the DC Universe together with Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, Bridgerton and KPop Demon Hunters. What’s changing? Nothing is changing today. Both streaming services will continue to operate separately. We have more steps to complete before the deal is closed, including regulatory and shareholder approvals. You’ll hear from us when we have more to share. In the meantime, we hope you’ll continue to enjoy watching as much as you want, whenever you want - all on your current membership plan. We know you might have questions. Check out our Help Center for more information or contact us at any time.

Thank you for choosing Netflix. We’re committed to bringing you more great TV shows, movies, games and live programming. The Netflix team

What does the Netflix and Warner Bros. deal mean for viewers?

With the merger, Netflix subscribers will now gain access to several Warner Bros titles, both legacy favourites and recent global hits. This could also bring HBO's Game of Thrones, The Last of Us and Succession, along with blockbuster franchises including Harry Potter, The Dark Knight trilogy and the wider DC universe, directly into Netflix, besides its own giants like Stranger Things, Ozark, The Witcher, Bridgerton and several others.

Industry insiders say that the merger could make things much easier for viewers. Instead of juggling multiple subscriptions, one Netflix account might soon offer blockbuster films, classic shows, superhero stories, fantasy epics and high-quality dramas - everything accessible right after the 'tudum' tone.

