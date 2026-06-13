Netflix releases [June 14-21, 2026]: Drinking Buddies, Percy Jackson, Voicemails for Isabelle and others

New Delhi:

Netflix makes every effort to keep viewers entertained well in advance of the next week's releases, ensuring they don't feel bored. We've already shared what new releases will be on Netflix from June 7 to June 13. Now, preparations are underway for the period from June 14 to June 21.

Read the details below for the series and films that will be released on Netflix.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief is a fantasy drama film based on Rick Riordan's popular novel. During his journey, Percy, who suffers from dyslexia and ADHD, discovers that he is a demi-god. He is accused of stealing the Thunderboat, leading to a conflict between the gods. The story will explore how he resolves this.

Release Date - June 15

Genre - Family Fantasy Drama

Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters

To make Thalia's sacrifice worthwhile, Percy decides to embark on a journey across the Sea of ​​Monsters to find the Golden Fleece. This 1 hour 16 minute film also released in theaters in 2013 and is now set to be released on OTT platforms. The film stars Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddiro.

Release Date: June 15

Genre: Fantasy Drama

Drinking Buddies

The 2013 American comedy-drama film Drinking Buddies is now set to be released on Netflix. The story revolves around Kate and Luke, who work together at a Chicago company. While working together, they realize how much they mean to each other. Watching the film will reveal the fate of their current relationship after this realization.

Release Date - June 15

Genre - Comedy

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Netflix's popular documentary series, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, returns with its third season. This season follows the journey of a cheerleading team selected for the 2025 to 2026 NFL season.

Release Date: June 16

Genre: Documentary Series

Funny People

Released in 2009, this American black comedy drama film tells the story of a wealthy, famous, and successful stand-up comedian who discovers he has a cancer that has no cure. He has very little time left to live. The film follows his struggles to overcome this difficult time.

Release Date - June 16

Genre - Black Comedy Drama

Andre Is an Idiot

Released in 2025, this American drama film was critically acclaimed. Andre Is an Idiot was directed by Tony Bena. The movie tells the story of a 50-year-old man named Andre Ricciardi, a cynical, happy-go-lucky advertising professional, and his reckless journey.

Release Date - June 17

Genre - Black Comedy Biographical Drama

I Will Find You

I Will Find You is a suspense-thriller miniseries set to release soon on Netflix. The story revolves around David Burroughs, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of his own three-year-old son. However, a twist occurs when David's sister-in-law visits him in prison and shows him a boy who looks exactly like his son.

Release Date: June 18

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Voicemails for Isabelle

The story of Voicemails for Isabelle centers on Jill, a San Francisco resident who is deeply traumatized by her sister's death. In an attempt to cope with her grief, she leaves a voicemail for her deceased sister, but the message accidentally reaches a stranger instead.

Release Date: June 19

Genre: Romantic Comedy-Drama

Color Book

Color Book is a deeply moving American drama film released in 2024. It tells the story of a father named Lucky, whose wife passed away recently, as he raises his son, who has Down syndrome, on his own. The film, starring William Catlett in the lead role, is now being released globally on Netflix.

Release Date: June 19

Genre: Family Drama

Oasis

Oasis is a Spanish mystery-thriller film set at one of the country's most luxurious resorts, a place where wealthy families come for vacations. While the resort is a paradise for them, their world is turned upside down when a young girl mysteriously disappears from the premises.

Release Date: June 19

Genre: Mystery-Suspense Thriller

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