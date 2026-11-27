The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has warned Netflix of a possible nationwide production shutdown if the platform goes ahead with the proposed release of the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo in India. FWICE president B. N. Tiwari has threatened to withdraw the federation's members from the platform's ongoing productions and stop shoots at its locations across the country.

FWICE questions Netflix's decision to promote Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari referred to the understanding between Netflix and the Indian government in 2025. He said the platform had agreed not to showcase content that goes against India's policies or national interests. Questioning Netflix's decision to promote the Pakistani series, he said, "Despite that, they have now launched the promo for a Pakistani series, and the show will also be released soon," he said, questioning Netflix's decision to proceed with the show when other channels had reportedly stopped it.

Tiwari said FWICE's position was guided by the principle of "Nation First". He also pointed to the fact that Netflix's operations and broadcast control are based in the US, which, according to him, makes it difficult for the federation to intervene directly.

"I know that their control is from America and the telecast happens from there; otherwise, if it had been from any corner of India, we would have stopped it by now," he remarked, adding that he had written to Netflix through the media, urging it to stop the content with immediate effect.

FWICE warns Netflix of production shutdown over Pakistani series

The federation president said FWICE could withdraw its members from Netflix productions across India if the platform does not stop the proposed release. He warned that shoots at all locations where the platform is currently working could come to a halt.

"Netflix has been in our good books until now. If they do not stop this, then wherever their shooting is taking place, I will pull our people out from there, and their shooting at every location will be stopped," he said.

Tiwari also reiterated FWICE's position on working with Pakistani artists. He said the federation would not collaborate with Pakistani artists or allow its members to do so. He added that FWICE issues non-cooperation notices against Indian industry members who work with Pakistani organisers overseas.

Claiming that FWICE represents nearly 95 per cent of workers, technicians and artists in the industry, Tiwari said Netflix's decision could affect its working relationship with the Indian entertainment fraternity.

"Whoever is not with our country is not with us," he concluded.

Netflix and Pakistani series release row: Centre reiterates its advisory

The latest warning comes amid growing objections to the proposed release of Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo on Netflix India. Earlier, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit had suggested that a letter would be sent to the platform, reminding it of the government's notification and the earlier advisory.

According to sources, the Ministry has asked Netflix to comply with the advisory and maintain the position it communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India.

The government has now asked the streaming platform to stand by that commitment.

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