Netflix announces ‘Stranger Things’ animated series

Netflix has announced a brand new animated spin-off set in the world of one of Netflix's most popular shows, Stranger Things. Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer said the series would be in the vein of "Saturday morning cartoons," referring to popular 1980s-era series such as Masters of the Universe, Jem and the Holograms, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and G.I. Joe, among others. It's unclear whether any of the beloved cast members of the main show will have voice roles in the animated series.

According to the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Matt Duffer said the spin-off would be different from the original and added it’d be a story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it would be more about how the makers will tell the story. Netflix announced the series in a statement released on Monday but gave no title or release date and few details.

Stranger Things spinoff series in the work

Stranger Things: The Animated Series joins the increasing number of Stranger Things spinoffs in the works. An unverified but widely discussed spinoff has been in the works for some time, despite the Duffer Brothers revealing that only actor Finn Wolfhard knows anything about the plot after accurately identifying the premise. Earlier in 2023, rumours circulated that an Eleven-centric spinoff was in the works, but Stranger Things' writers' room blasted those down.

"Stranger Things" premiered on Netflix in 2016 and quickly became the company's most popular English-language series. The show follows a group of teens as they deal with strange occurrences in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix previously announced plans for a "Stranger Things" spinoff show as well as a play that would premiere in London's West End in November.

