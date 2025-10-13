'Made In Korea' to 'Legacy', Netflix announces 6 new Tamil-Telugu films and series | See list OTT giant Netflix announced 6 new Tamil-Telugu films and series on Monday. This includes Love, Made In Korea, Super Subbu, Takshakudu, Legacy and Stephen.

New Delhi:

While Netflix India had a star studded 2025 calendar, there's a lot to come even in the last three months of this year. The OTT giant took to its social profiles to announce 6 new Tamil and Telugu films and series, on Monday.

While The Ba***ds Of Bollywood and Kurukshetra are already making waves at the digital platform, 6 news films and series are gearing up for their release.

Stephen (Tamil)

The first film to be announced on Monday is Stephen. The Tamil psychological thriller directed by Mithun stars Gomathi Shankar in lead role. The film delves into the mind of a self-confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a chilling case.

Super Subbu (Telugu)

Next is a Telugu series Super Subbu, an offbeat comedy of errors, directed by Mallik Ram and starring Sandeep Kishan. It series follows a man unexpectedly tasked with teaching sex education to members of a remote village, despite being the least qualified for the job.

Love (Tamil)

Love, a Tamil series directed by Balaji Mohan and starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, offers a refreshing take on modern romance. The show playfully explores the age-old debate as two unlikely partners embark on a unique challenge that brings them closer in unexpected ways.

Made In Korea (Tamil)

Made In Korea is a cross-cultural story that is directed by Ra Karthik and starring Priyanka Mohan alongside Park Hye-Jin of Squid Game fame, the film is about a young woman whose dream trip to Korea is derailed by betrayal. Through unexpected friendships and hard lessons, she discovers hope, and herself.

Takshakudu (Telugu)

Takshakudu, the folklore thriller is directed by Vinod Anantoju. Anand Devarakonda stars as a blind man who, along with his loyal dog, sets out to avenge the deaths of his fellow villagers after a tragic accident.

Legacy (Tamil)

The Tamil series from director Charukesh Sekar featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast: R Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah and Abhishek Banerjee. This gritty family gangster drama spirals into a story where high-stakes saga of succession, where saving an empire means risking everything.

