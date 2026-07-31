Neena Gupta, Arjun Bijlani team up for Chumbak; Sarabhai vs Sarabhai makers return with new family comedy

New Delhi:

Remember the neighbours who never knocked before walking in? The ones who borrowed sugar, turned every festival into a community celebration and somehow knew every update from your life? Netflix's upcoming series Chumbak brings back that familiar charm with a story about five families who share more than just a neighbourhood.

Netflix announces new show Chumbak

Set in a modern urban housing society, Chumbak is a multi-generational comedy where privacy is almost non-existent and every day comes with a fresh dose of drama, laughter and chaos. Whether it's a family celebration, a neighbourhood dispute or unsolicited advice, everyone has something to say.

The series boasts a packed ensemble featuring Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi makers helm the show

The show marks the latest collaboration between writer-director and co-producer Aatish Kapadia and producer-showrunner JD Majethia, the duo behind beloved sitcoms Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. With Chumbak, they return to a genre they know best by blending everyday humour with stories rooted in relationships and community life.

Speaking about the series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Chumbak is our latest offering in the comedy genre - a genre our members enjoy on Netflix. In our lives today, our neighbours become our extended family and JD & Aatish have created a world to bring this community, its bonds, its oddities, and its dynamics to life! We hope the world of Chumbak and its magnetic characters will feel familiar and lived in as they go through their life grappling with themes like contemporary marriages, modern day parenting, ageing friends and life as a community. The flavour and comedic style of JD & Aatish's work always brings the family together because it feels instantly familiar, deeply entertaining and full of heart. Their ability to find humour in the ordinary without ever losing the emotional core is what makes their storytelling so special. As we continue to build a slate that spans genres and formats, we're excited to bring a comedy like Chumbak to audiences in India and around the world.”

Producer and showrunner JD Majethia and writer, director and co-producer Aatish Kapadia added, "With Chumbak, we wanted to celebrate something we've all experienced but perhaps don't appreciate enough anymore - the beautiful chaos of nostalgic neighbourhoods where no one needs an invitation to drop by, and neighbours slowly become family. Comedy has always been our way of telling stories about people and relationships, and with Netflix, we found the perfect partner to bring our signature style of family comedy to audiences across the country and around the world. Chumbak is the kind of show that will bring families together, creating moments of shared laughter across generations, and that's what makes this collaboration with Netflix so special. We hope viewers laugh with these characters, revel in their chaos, and leave with a smile after every episode."

At its core, Chumbak celebrates the people who become family without sharing the same surname. It is about neighbours who walk into your home without an invitation, get involved in your problems and stand by you when it matters the most. The comedy series will begin streaming on Netflix from August 28.

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