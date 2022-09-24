Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale: Magical glimpses of actress' love story with Vignesh Shivan are here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@_NAYANSAM Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara

Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale: The teaser of the documentary chronicling Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s magical love story and the dreamy wedding is here! Helmed by Gautam Vasudev Menon and produced by The Rowdy Pictures, the teaser shows the preparation behind the Nayanthara's star-studded wedding that took place earlier this year as well as some awwdorable behind-the-scenes glimpses of her love story.

Along with this, the makers issued an official statement about Nayanthara's project. "This story is more than just a fairy tale wedding. The intention behind making Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale was to take audiences on a journey through how these two souls found each other, how they love and support each other and how they gear up for the next step in their lives. It is so much more than a story of a wedding - it is a special story of two beautiful individuals building a life together and we can’t wait for fans to take a sneak peak into this story," they said. Watch the teaser:

Dropping the teaser, Netflix wrote, "Beyond the flashlights and fame, there lives a dream named Nayanthara.. #Tudum presents the story of her rise to superstardom - Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, coming soon!"

During the video, Vignesh Shivan was asked ‘Why Nayanthara?’ responding to this, he says "Angelina Jolie also asked but she is not a person from south India so Nayanthara." The actress then says, "I don’t understand the tags or the titles," before Vignesh adds, “More than Nayanthara, she is a wonderful human being." ALSO READ: Netflix Tudum 2022: Guns & Gulaabs, Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale, Qala & others; here's a sneak peek

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Nayanthara's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, the 37-year-old Kollywood actress was last seen in 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' on the big screen, which gathered a decent response from the netizens, and in 'O2', a survival drama film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be next seen in 'GodFather' alongside south actor Mohan Lal. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Dussehra 2022 and also in director Atlee's next action thriller film 'Jawaan' along with Shah Rukh Khan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023. ALSO READ: Qala Teaser: Triptii Dimri looks impressive, Babil makes blink-and-miss debut in Anushka Sharma production

