Ms Marvel: Who is Kamala Khan? How to watch and download MCU show online starring Iman Vellani

Ms Marvel starring Iman Vellani introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right? Here's all about Ms Marvel -- Know who is Kamala Khan, how to watch and download MCU show online and more:

Who is Ms Marvel/ Kamala Khan and what are her powers?

Ms Marvel's real name in MCU is Kamala Khan. She is a Pakistani-American Superhero who protects the streets of Jersey City with her one-of-a-kind embiggening power. Her powers include shape shifting and self healing.

Shape Shifting

Ms. Marvel’s primary superhuman ability is the power to shape shift. She can transform her body, or parts of it, to aid her exploits. Kamala usually uses this power to elongate her limbs or enlarge her fists.

Healing Factor

Kamala Khan possesses healing factor and can recover from serious injuries when she reverts back to her original self

How to watch Ms Marvel episodes online and download in HD

Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel is a new, original series premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, June 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. You can watch it on the streaming app and also download it there to watch it at per your convenience. New episodes of Ms Marvel will be released every week.

Ms Marvel cast

The series stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

