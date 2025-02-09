Sanya Malhotra starrer Mrs director Arati Kadav reacts to omission of crew's name from movie trailer

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Sanya Malhotra starrer Mrs director Arati Kadav reacts to movie controversy

Bollywood Sanya Malhotra's film Mrs, the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam Film, The Great Indian Kitchen was released on February 7. This film has been a topic of discussion since its release due to its realistic depictions. Moreover, audience and critics have praised the film as well. Meanwhile, the director of the film, Arati Kadav has broken her silence on the controversy. For the unversed, Mrs got embroiled in controversy when the crew was not mentioned on the slate of the film.

The director spoke on the controversy

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Arati Kadav said that it was a mistake. "There were a lot of players in it and it was a real mistake. 3-4 platforms were collaborating on it. When I asked them, they said, 'This is a real mistake' and they immediately corrected it. I have a very good relationship with the crew. They have become like a family, as we have a very lively WhatsApp group. So we were discussing it and I am happy that the crew is getting their due credit. There are many new actors in my film. It was very important for them to see their name there."

Why was there a controversy over Mrs?

The Mrs trailer was released on January 25, 2025. On one hand, people were praising the trailer, on the other hand a mistake had created a controversy. In the trailer of the film, it was seen that the name of the technician was missing in the slate. Later the makers immediately corrected their mistake.

Sanya Malhotra's Mrs is a Hindi remake

Mrs. Movie is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. It is a classic cult movie, which was released in 2021. The film featured stars like Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj, T Suresh Babu and Anagha Ashok in lead roles. It was directed by Joe Baby. The film proved to be a sleeper hit and is now available on Prime Video. Later the same film was made in Tamil and now in Hindi.

About Mrs

The story of Mrs is about a woman whose world revolves only around the kitchen after marriage. After marriage, the woman's life is spent only in pleasing her husband and in-laws and her dreams remain suppressed. Sanya Malhotra starrer Mrs has received positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film also features Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljeet Singh in pivotal roles. The film is streaming on the OTT platform Zee5.

