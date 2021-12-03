Money Heist season 5 part 2 review and Twitter reaction: Fans are in tears after last showdown, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WEINESTEIRRR Stills from Money Heist season 5 part 2

Money Heist season 5 part 2 marks series finale

The show is receiving positive response and netizens seem to be satisfied with the ending

Money Heist Season 5 part 2: Spanish web series "Money Heist", which has acquired a fan following around the world, has returned for its culmination. for the series finale, Money Heist picked up from a cliffhanger, with quite a few plot strands to resolve when the show returns. Previously in Money Heist, the gang attacked the Royal Mint of Spain (parts one and two), while parts three and four revolved around the gang's attempt to melt all the gold inside the Bank of Spain and take it for themselves. In the high-voltage trailer of the Netflix show, we saw action, drama, and nerve-wracking moments that gave glimpses of how things are going to unfold in the final part of the series. We saw its principal character, Professor, entering the Bank of Spain in a red Volkswagen Beetle.

Fans were conveyed that the ground is set for the ultimate showdown. Also, they were told that the narrative will dive into the emotions of loss and despair of its characters as they try to grapple with the situation around them before it spirals into a full-blown war between the two sides. As "Money Heist" Part 5 Volume 2, created by Alex Pina premiered on Netflix on Friday (December 3), fans took to Twitter to share their review and reaction. Many of them were in tears and called the show an emotional rollercoaster ride. Sample some of the tweets:

For the unversed, the Spanish heist thriller series started in 2017, and has so far two seasons of two parts each. The latest part five marks the finale of the show.

The Alex Pina series tells the story about a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of The Professor, who plans the biggest heist in history -- to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. Helping him in his ambitious plan are a group of specialists who go by names of cities. The group takes hostages to help them in negotiations with authorities are gunning to nab The Professor.