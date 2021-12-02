Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NETFLIX Money Heist season 5 part 2: Excited fans are counting hours for La casa de papel series finale

As the finale Part 5, Volume 2 of the global phenomenon 'Money Heist' also known as ' La Casa De Papel', inches close to its release date, fans cannot keep calm and are expressing their excitement on social media platforms. The series created by Alex Pina, is set to premiere on Netflix on December 03. The iconic Spanish series has seen unmatched fandom over the years with people rooting for the Professor and his team of misfits, quickly becoming the face of the resistance, striving to overcome all challenges.

Check out how the audience is gearing up for the release of the series as they say Bella Ciao:

In the last season, the death of Tokyo had left the characters as well as the fans shocked and emotional. In the final season, her death along with Nairobi's death is expected to have an impact on the crew's psyche. Will the heist crew die or survive?-- This is the question hanging as the only thing keeping Tamayo from sending the full force of the police and army is the Gold that’s being held hostage.