Modern Love Mumbai: Shonali Bose compares Fatima Sana Shaikh's performance to Anne Hathway's episode

Modern Love Mumbai has been released. The much-awaited anthology series is raging high for bringing different shades of love with six stories. In one of the anthologies, 'Raat Rani', actress Fatima Sana Shaikh portrays the shade of self-love and self-acceptance. The original Modern Love series has already set a benchmark when it comes to telling a story about different types of love, especially about self-love and self-acceptance. When asked about possible comparisons between the Mumbai edition with the US one, filmmaker, Shonali Bose who is a director of 'Raat Rani' expressed her views about Fatima's character and comparisons to the original series. She compared Fatima to Hollywood star Anne Hathway, who was a part of Modern Love, the US original anthology series.

She said "I liked the Anne Hathaway story the most. It’s a high standard to go for but I also agree that what Fatima has done is no less than what Anne Hathaway has done."

Mumbai chapter of 'Modern Love', the Indian adaptation of the much revered US original anthology series of the same name (helmed by John Carney), was unveiled on Monday. 'Modern Love Mumbai', which features 6 heartwarming stories about discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions, finds its place in the maximum city's unique milieus, and brings together six storytellers - Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava and Nupur Asthana.

'Modern Love Mumbai', which is the first of the three localised Indian versions of the acclaimed New York Times column, has been produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, and will be available to stream globally on May 13 on Prime Video.

The anthology includes:

1. 'Raat Rani' - directed by Shonali Bose, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat and Dilip Prabhavalkar

2. 'Baai' - directed by Hansal Mehta, starring Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi and Ranveer Brar

3. 'Mumbai Dragon' - directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, starring Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah

4. 'My Beautiful Wrinkles' - directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi

5. 'I Love Thane' - directed by Dhruv Sehgal, starring Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh

6. 'Cutting Chai' - directed by Nupur Asthana, starring Chitrangda Singh and Arshad Warsi

Meanwhile, other than Modern Love Mumbai, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently gearing up for the release 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal.