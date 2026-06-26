Missed Raja Shivaji in theatres? Know when and where to watch Riteish Deshmukh's film on OTT

New Delhi:

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, which worked fairly well at the box office, is now available for streaming on OTT. For those who haven't watched the film in theatres, they can now do so from the comforts of home. Read on to know when and where you can start watching the film.

Raja Shivaji: When and where to watch on OTT

Raja Shivaji is now streaming on Netflix, after completing its theatrical run since its release on May 1. Sharing the announcement, Netflix wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "The kings are coming to rebel."

Taking to the comments, fans wrote, "Looks like my weekend plan is fixed", "Missed this masterpiece in theaters, but Netflix just saved my weekend. Swarajya arrives at midnight!", "Wowww", and others.

What do we know about the star cast of Raja Shivaji?

Riteish Deshmukh headlines Raja Shivaji, with Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Boman Irani, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh rounding out the ensemble cast.

Riteish Deshmukh responds to criticism over Raja Shivaji trailer

When the trailer of Raja Shivaji was first released, it received widespread appreciation. However, one scene has also sparked debate online. A user on X questioned the portrayal of the 'wagh nakh' in the film and accused the makers of misrepresenting history. Riteish Deshmukh responded to the criticism with a measured reply.

For those unfamiliar, the wagh nakh is a historic claw-shaped weapon famously used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Bijapur general Afzal Khan during the Battle of Pratapgarh in 1659.

The social media user objected to a scene in the trailer that appears to show Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj revealing the wagh nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack. The post read: "The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh’s film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack. It is historical fact that "Wagh Nakh" was concealed and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after attack by Afzal. WHY IS @RITEISHD MANIPULATING & INSULTING CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ'S & MAHARASHTRA'S HISTORY, LEGACY & PRIDE???"

Responding to the allegation, Riteish wrote, "Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai."

The actor's response was widely shared across social media. The film has earned Rs 130 crore worldwide at the box office.

Also read: Riteish Deshmukh reveals Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan took no money for Raja Shivaji