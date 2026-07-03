Missed Mollywood Times in theatres? Know when and where to stream Naslen's comedy drama on OTT

New Delhi:

After entertaining audiences in theatres, Naslen's Malayalam comedy drama Mollywood Times has finally arrived online. Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the film received a mixed response from audiences, which resulted in modest box office earnings.

If you missed watching Mollywood Times on the big screen, there's no need to worry. Here's when and where you can stream it on OTT.

Mollywood Times: When and where to watch on OTT

Naslen's starrer Mollywood Times is now streaming on JioHotstar in multiple languages. Apart from Malayalam, the film can be watched in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

What is the plot of Mollywood Times?

The film revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who dreams of becoming the greatest horror director in Malayalam cinema. However, turning that dream into reality isn't easy, as he faces challenges, the harsh realities of the film industry, and his father's repeated warnings.

Mollywood Times box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mollywood Times opened with Rs 1.80 crore across 954 shows in India on its first day. It did a business of Rs 7.67 crore in its first week. The film's total gross collections in India stand at Rs 11.25 crore. Whereas its worldwide collection is recorded at Rs 18.50 crore.

Apart from Naslen, the film stars Sangeeth Pratap and Sharafudheen in key roles. It is produced by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography is done by Vishwajith Odukkathil.

Also Read: Mollywood Times box office collection Day 1: How much did Naslen's Malayalam comedy film earn on opening day?