Missed Masters Of The Universe in theatres? Here's where you can watch Nicholas Galitzine's film on OTT

New Delhi:

Masters of the Universe is a fantasy live action film based on the popular Mattel franchise that will soon make its way to streaming, only two months after its theatrical release. Directed by Travis Knight, the film brings the universe of Eternia to life in live action, something that has not happened since 1987.

Now, on July 20, the makers and Prime Video, announced the OTT release date of Masters of the Universe.

What is Masters of the Universe about?

The plot revolves around Prince Adam, who is separated from his home planet, Eternia, at a young age and is taken to Earth along with the famous Sword of Power. His quest to recover the sword eventually leads him back to his home planet. What awaits him there is a kingdom ruled by Skeletor, whose reign has brought chaos to Eternia.

Masters of the Universe star cast

Prince Adam, also known as He Man, is portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine, while Jared Leto plays the main antagonist, Skeletor. The cast also includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan, also known as Man at Arms, Alison Brie as Evil Lyn, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto.

The film also features Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, alongside Christian Vunipola, Sasheer Zamata, and Jon Xue Zhang. For fans of the previous film, Dolph Lundgren makes a cameo appearance, while a mid credits scene reveals Prince Adam's twin sister, Adora.

Masters of the Universe production information

The film was produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Mattel Studios and Escape Artists. Daniel Pemberton composed the film's score.

Despite the hype leading up to its release, the film earned only Rs 970 crore during its worldwide theatrical run, well below its reported budget of Rs 1,460 crore to Rs 1,720 crore.

Where and when to watch Masters of the Universe on OTT

Masters of the Universe was released in cinemas on June 5, 2026. From July 22, 2026, viewers will be able to watch it on Prime Video.

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