Mismatched Season 4 announced: Rishi and Dimple will return one last time on Netflix | See reactions The final season of Mismatched has been officially announced today. In the first look video, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf can be seen sitting at Marine Drive in Mumbai, the exact same spot, where the previous season ended.

New Delhi:

The last season of Netflix's romantic drama series, Mismatched, starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, has been officially announced today, on February 3, 2026. After the third season of Mismatched was released in December 2024, the series was renewed for a fourth and final season, which is expected to be released in 2026. Now, to the delight of fans, the show has been announced and the first look has also been shared

In the video, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf can be seen sitting at Marine Drive in Mumbai, the exact same spot, where the previous season ended.

Fans celebrate the return the Rishi and Dimpy

As soon as the new season was announced, fans seemed elated and emotional about the final return of Dimple and Rishi. A fan wrote, 'Am I crying or am I crying.' Another comment read, 'We want Happy Ending'

Watch Mismatched season 4's first look here:

Mismatched season 3 did not live up to the expectations

The third season of Mismatched saw the return of Rannvijay Singha, Muskkaan Jaaferi, Taaruk Raina, and Ahsaas Channa to reprise their roles from the first two seasons. However, there were some new additions as well, including Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, and Akshat S.

The third season of Mismatched, which was released on Netflix on December 13, 2024, took a massive leap of three years from where season 2 ended. The romantic drama series was able to impress the audience with its interesting storyline, but mostly because of the chemistry between Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

What the makers said about the final season

The last season of Mismatched has been announced in May this year. Netflix India posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, 'We’ve cried, we’ve screamed, we’ve shipped. Let’s meet for a cold coffee non-date, one last time? Mismatched Season 4 is coming soon, only on Netflix.'

The makers said, 'Mismatched has always been about timing as much as love. Season 4 explores what happens when two people who thought they,d said their final goodbye are pulled back into each other’s orbit. Dimple and Rishi have grown, changed, and chosen different paths, but picture abhi baaki hain mere dost! We’re excited for audiences to get a first glimpse of this new chapter through Next on Netflix.'

Makers and cast

Directed by Divyang Thakkar and created by Gazal Dhaliwal, Mismatched season 4 is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Apart from Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, the last season will also feature Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi and Abhinav Sharma.

Also Read: Netflix India lineup LIVE: Manoj Bajpayee to headline Ghooskhor Pandat