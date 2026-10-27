Mirzapur, The Family Man and Panchayat feature in IMDb's 'decade-long look at Indian streaming'

Indian streaming has changed considerably over the past decade, with web series building loyal audiences and turning characters into pop-culture favourites. IMDb’s new report, 10 Years of Streaming in India, looks back at this shift through its annual lists of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series from 2016 to 2026, with shows such as Mirzapur, The Family Man and Panchayat among the recurring titles.

The report draws on page views from IMDb’s worldwide audience of more than 250 million monthly visitors. Across the 11 annual charts, it examines 110 positions occupied by 64 different series, offering a picture of the shows that repeatedly attracted viewers’ attention.

Mirzapur leads with nine appearances

Among the series highlighted in the report, Mirzapur stands out for its consistency. The crime drama appeared nine times on IMDb’s annual Top 10 chart, featuring every year since its release. Its recurring presence reflects the continued audience interest in the series and its characters.

The report also points to the staying power of titles such as The Family Man and Panchayat. While The Family Man blends espionage with the pressures of family life, Panchayat found an audience by portraying everyday life in a small Uttar Pradesh village. Both became established names in India’s streaming landscape.

Other series mentioned in the report include Scam 1992, Criminal Justice and Paatal Lok, reflecting the range of crime dramas, thrillers and character-led stories that have drawn viewers over the years.

Prime Video and Amazon MX Player make a strong showing

Prime Video and Amazon MX Player together accounted for 34 positions across 17 unique series in IMDb's annual charts, more positions than any other streaming service grouping in the report. Netflix recorded 21 positions across 18 different titles, giving it the widest range of distinct series among the platforms compared.

Prime Video's contribution to the streaming landscape began early with Inside Edge, followed by shows such as Mirzapur and Breathe. The Family Man arrived in 2019, while 2020 brought Panchayat and Paatal Lok, adding to the platform’s range of genres.

The following years saw more titles enter the conversation, including Farzi and Citadel: Honey Bunny. These shows sit alongside returning favourites that have continued to attract attention through new seasons and renewed interest in earlier instalments.

Crime dramas remain popular, but the range is widening

Crime and thriller series accounted for 48 of the 110 positions across IMDb’s annual Top 10 charts. The report also notes that horror, romance, comedy and drama gained ground towards the end of the period, suggesting that audience interest has extended beyond crime-led stories.

The findings also highlight performers whose work has recurred across popular shows, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Jitendra Kumar, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.

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