Mirzapur's Guddu Pandit to Rudra's Aliyah Choksi, fictional characters on OTT that won hearts

Romanticising fictional characters is us cine lovers' favourite job. You can't question why because they are all shades attractive for various reasons. Of late, it is raining brilliant shows, power-packed performances that have given us some of the rawest, most beautiful, impactful, and powerful characters to cherish. Here's listing fictional characters on OTT that won hearts!

Guddu Pandit - Mirzapur

Ali Fazal breathed life into Guddu Pandit of Mirzapur. Bold, powerful, and yet deeply emotional, everyone rooted for the character's win in the revenge drama. The character's flamboyance and emotional bandwidth connected with the audience, and how! Well, we are psyched to watch his next move in Mirzapur S3.

Shrikant Tiwari - The Family Man

Relatable, funny, and witty describes Shrikant Tiwari of The Family Man the best. Essayed by Manoj Bajpayee, the character won everyone's heart with his day-to-day struggle with time management, family, and work, even as an undercover officer. It would be exciting to go on another mission with Shrikant next season.

Savina "Savi" Borkar - Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu has been ruling the OTT space with her back-to-back releases, including Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket. Her latest Looop Lapeta garnered much critical acclaim for her powerful and convincing performance on screen as Savina "Savi" Borkar.

Aliyah Choksi - Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

The recently released show Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has broken many records on the streaming platform owing to Ajay Devgn and Rashi Khanna's brilliant performance and taut storyline. While Ajay was seen as Rudra, Rashi was seen as Aliyah Choksi. The actress caught everyone's attention with her role.

Karan Mehra - Made in Heaven

Karan Mehra, played by Arjun Mathur, is one of the most sensitively crafted characters for the screen. He had a resonance value that instantly makes the audience connect with his emotions, struggle, and happiness. Left at a cliffhanger, fans are eager to watch what Karan does next in the upcoming season!

Himmat Singh - Special OPS

Talking about a raw agent and not having KK Menon's Himmat Singh of Special OPS is... well, impossible! The character shared a strong bond with the audience with its nuance in both seasons, making the third the most anticipated.