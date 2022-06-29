Mirzapur 3 Latest Update: Is Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya planning something? Know what he's up to

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YEHHAIMIRZAPUR Alia Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur

Mirzapur 3 Latest Update: There's no doubt about the fact that Mirzapur is one of the most popular and loved shows on the streaming platforms. The raw and rustic appeal of its characters, the crazy twists and mind boggling cliffhangers have resonated so well with fans that they are eagerly waiting for the third season of Mirzapur 2. Are you one of the fans, who is impatiently waiting for the show and wants to know, what is happening in the backdrop? Well, Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya is spilling some beans.

Actor Ali Fazal will next be seen reprising his role of Guddu Bhaiya in the third season of 'Mirzapur'. Talking about the show, the 'Fukrey' actor said in a statement: "We have a string of some of the most talented and popular actors for 'Mirzapur'. It's truly an adventure to work alongside such a brilliant bunch of actors as I get to learn so much on the sets of this show."

"However, since the last one year, we haven't had much of an opportunity to spend time with each other and it's a happy problem to have. Because everyone's been doing some impeccable work and it's great to see all of us being busy. That's what makes this re-union more fun, of course all this keeping in mind the new twisty screenplay I am excited to shoot for 'Mirzapur'," he added.

The first season of the Prime Video series premiered in 2018 garnering acclaim and becoming a pop culture phenomenon.

Its second season, which was released in 2020, was one of the most watched shows in India. The show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who features as the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit, Pankaj Tripathi as don Kaleen Bhaiyaa and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

"Mirzapur" also stars Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead along with Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The second season of the show also introduced new characters, played by actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar.

'Mirzapur 3', backed by the Farhan Akhtar - Ritesh Sidhwani production house, Excel Entertainment will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

--with IANS inputs