Mini Mathur jumps into Kabir Khan's arms after he makes surprise appearance at Alliance | Video

New Delhi:

Prime Video's Alliance has kept viewers hooked ever since it premiered on June 26. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the reality show has become a talking point for its unpredictable gameplay, changing alliances and high-voltage drama. Now, the show is gearing up for what could be one of its most heartwarming episodes yet. Filmmaker Kabir Khan made a special appearance on Alliance to meet his wife, Mini Mathur, who is currently competing on the show.

Kabir Khan enters Alliance to meet wife Mini Mathur

Kabir Khan was joined by his children, making it the first family visit of the season. A promo of their meet is going viral. In the same, Mini appears to be caught off-guard to see her husband inside the house. She jumps into his arms, and together, they talk about how she is faring on the show.

After their conversation, the family also go inside the house to meet the other contestants. Sohail Khan, who is also a part of Alliance, was seen warmly embracing Kabir Khan. Take a look:

Who are the contestants of Alliance?

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance has kept viewers hooked with its unpredictable gameplay, changing equations and constant twists. After the latest reshuffle, Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie are part of the Kings, while Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera and Zaid Darbar make up the Hunters. The Warriors team features Kushal Tandon, Riva Kishan, Arsalan Goni and Niti Taylor. Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya are in the Legends, with Mini Mathur continuing as the Ace at the headquarters.

New episodes of Alliance stream every day at 12 pm on Prime Video.

Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion won Kartik Aaryan the Best Actor National Award

Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion. The film was directed by Kabir Khan. Reacting to Kartik's National Award win, the filmmaker said the honour was a proud moment for everyone associated with Chandu Champion. He added that the recognition was a testament to the actor's commitment and relentless hard work.

"Yes, of course it's a win for all of us. I'm thrilled that Kartik got the National Award for his performance in 'Chandu Champion'. It shows that hard work and dedication truly pays off," Kabir Khan told ANI.

On the work front, Kabir Khan will next direct a film produced by Aamir Khan.

Also read: Alliance: Bigg Boss format or something new? Here's what Kunal Kemmu's reality show is about