Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour set to reunite as father-daughter duo in Adolescence co-creator's spy drama

New Delhi:

Hollywood actors Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are set to share the screen once again, this time in a new untitled spy drama from Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne. The duo earlier played on-screen father and daughter in Netflix's hit series Stranger Things.

As per the details shared by the OTT giant, for the new project, Millie and David will be a part of another father-daughter story for a high-stakes spy series backed by A24.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite in new spy series

As per Netflix, in the untitled series, David Harbour will play Matt Wolfe, a disgraced former FBI agent who now works as a security consultant. After leaving that world behind, he is forced back into action when his estranged daughter Rebecca (played by Millie Bobby Brown) disappears during a mission.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour featured in Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour previously starred together in Stranger Things, where they played the father and daughter duo, Eleven and Jim Hopper. Their on-screen relationship became one of the series' emotional storylines.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things was released in late 2025 and early 2026. The makers decided to split the season into three parts. Volume 1, comprising four episodes, was released in India on November 27, 2025. The next three episodes were released on December 26, 2025, while the finale premiered on January 1, 2026, bringing the series to an end.

Apart from Millie and David, the series stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Jamie Campbell Bower in key roles. The show was created by the Duffer brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer.

Millie Bobby Brown's work front

On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown was last seen in Stranger Things 5 and will next be seen in the third part of the mystery thriller Enola Holmes as Enola Holmes. It features Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. The film will be made available to stream on Netflix from July 1, 2026.

Also Read: Enola Holmes 3 trailer out: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill return for darker mystery | Watch