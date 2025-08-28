Metro In Dino OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Anurag Basu's musical romantic-drama? The OTT release date of Anurag Basu's film 'Metro In Dino' has finally been confirmed. Let's know when and where you can watch the multi-starrer.

New Delhi:

Famous Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Basu's film 'Metro In Dino' was released in theatres on July 4. Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh played important roles in the film.

There were a lot of expectations from this film, but it proved to be cold at the box office. Amidst all this, the OTT release date of 'Metro In Dino' has been confirmed. Those who missed watching it in theatres can now enjoy it sitting at home. So, let's know when and where it is releasing on OTT.

When and where will you be able to watch 'Metro In Dino' on OTT?

Let us tell you that Netflix has acquired the OTT rights of 'Metro In Dino' and now this film is releasing on this platform on August 29, 2025. Netflix confirmed the news through its official Instagram page. 'Next Station: Love, heartbreak and a little hope, Metro... These days, watch on Netflix on August 29!' read it's caption.

Budget and collection of ‘Metro In Dino’

Reportedly, ‘Metro In Dino’ was made with a budget of Rs 47 crore. Its total collection in India is Rs 52.1 crore, while its collection abroad is Rs 6 crore. In 24 days of release, the worldwide collection of this film was 68.25 crores.

'Metro In Dino' story

This film is a love story of couples of different age groups and their struggles. For the unversed, 'Metro In Dino' is the sequel to ‘Life in a Metro’, released in the year 2007. It is directed by Anurag Basu. Although this film could not make a splash at the box office, its story and the performance of the star cast were well-liked. The movie, backed by T-series, was appreciated for its album and story.

Also Read: Tehran OTT: After Zee5, John Abraham starrer is now available on Netflix