Sultan of Delhi's Mehreen Pirzada SLAMS trolls for calling her marital rape sequence a sex scene

Mehreen Pirzada, who recently rose to prominence with her OTT debut in Sultan of Delhi, hogged headlines over her intimate scenes in the series. Helmed by Milan Luthria, Sultan of Delhi released on October 13 on Disney+Hotstar and is based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension, by Arnab Ray.

For those who have sneered at entertainment pages all along, Mehreen Prizada has depicted a marital rape sequence in the web series which came across as a sex scene for a section of social media users. The actor on Tuesday took to Twitter, now X, and slammed trolls for the same.

In a tweet, she clarified that professional actors have to do certain scenes. Highlighting the scene in question, the actor wrote, "There was a scene in Sultan Of Delhi that depicted a brutal Marital Rape. It pains me to see that a serious issue like Marital Rape has been described by many in the media as a Sex Scene. This trivializes something that is a serious issue that many women the world over are currently dealing with."

She added, "It disturbs me that a certain section of the media and people on social media have picked upon this, these people should understand that they have sisters and daughters too and I pray to god they never have to go through such trauma in their own lives as just the thought of such brutality and violence against women is repugnant."

"As an actor it’s my job to do justice to the role and the team of Sultan Of Delhi helmed by Milan Luthria Sir were extremely professional in making sure that we as actors at no point were uncomfortable or exposed during the shooting of some very difficult scenes," Prizada concluded.

