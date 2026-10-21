Meethe Mein Kya Hai trailer is out now; Ritwik Bhowmik's Diwali drama promises family chaos and emotions

The makers released the trailer for Meethe Mein Kya Hai on Wednesday, offering a glimpse into a family drama filled with emotions, festive celebrations and chaos. Starring Ritwik Bhowmik, Ayesha Raza and others, the film centres on Diwali celebrations, family bonds and unexpected twists.

Directed by Radhika Bansal, Meethe Mein Kya Hai follows a middle-class Indian family as relatives come together under one roof to celebrate Diwali. However, the festive cheer takes an unexpected turn when a sudden wedding announcement throws the entire household into chaos.

Meethe Mein Kya Hai trailer

The 2-minute and 15-second-long trailer offers a glimpse into familiar family dynamics, everyday relationship drama and the warmth and madness that come with celebrating festivals together.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix India wrote, "This khatti meethi family is coming to meet yours. This festive season, step into a family just like yours, where love runs deep and the drama runs deeper." Watch the trailer below:

Internet reacts to Meethe Mein Kya Hai trailer

Soon after the trailer was released, social media users took to the comments section to share their excitement about the film. One user wrote, "Super cute, super funny, absolutely love it @fadeinradhika!!!"

Another Instagram user commented, "Cannot wait!!! @kshitijvaishnav." A third user wrote, "That part at the end of the trailer, though! @taranaraja, you absolutely killed it, Sakhi… I am dying laughing."

Meethe Mein Kya Hai: Cast and characters

Apart from Bandish Bandits fame Ritwik Bhowmik as Jai, Meethe Mein Kya Hai also features veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi as Nani, known for films such as Gandhi, Agneepath and Saaransh. The film also stars Ayesha Raza as Amrita, Gaurav Sharma, Tarana Raja as Preeti, Abhay Kaul as Rishab, Dalai as Sana, Vikram Bakshi as Karam, Ayuushman Ghai as Sid and Kiara Chouhan as Anya in key roles.

When is Meethe Mein Kya Hai releasing?

The family drama will premiere exclusively on Netflix on October 30, 2026.

Meethe Mein Kya Hai: Production details

Netflix's upcoming family drama Meethe Mein Kya Hai is presented by Utthan Capital and produced by Ajit Mohan, with Radhika Bansal serving as its writer and director.

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