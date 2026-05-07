Matka King renewed for Season 2, new poster featuring Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti revealed

New Delhi:

Matka King is officially returning for a second season after the strong response to Season 1. Set in the rapidly changing world of 1960s Bombay, Vijay Varma's series connected with viewers through its intense story of ambition, power and identity, backed by layered performances and immersive storytelling.

Matka King Season 2 announced

Vijay Varma's Matka King has been renewed for a second season. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video. The second season was announced with a new poster featuring Vijay holding a stash of cards.

And if the ending of Season 1 hinted at anything, it’s this: the game of Matka is nowhere close to ending. Brij Bhatti’s hold over the world he built is still very much alive, and Season 2 is expected to raise the stakes even higher.

Matka King Season 1: Cast, crew, episodes and release date

Matka King was created and written by Abhay Koranne, while Nagraj Popatrao Manjule served as creator, writer and director. Season 1 was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani and Ashish Aryan under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Entertainment.

The eight-episode drama was headlined by Vijay Varma, with Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat and Gulshan Grover playing key roles. The ensemble cast also included Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia and Simran Ashwini, all of whom added texture and authenticity to the story.

India TV, in its review of Matka King, rated the series with 3.5 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "Overall, Matka King is a good watch. It has thrill and suspense, and the writing of the show is done in a way that, with each passing episode, you’ll want to binge-watch it in one go, thanks to its cliffhangers. Vijay Varma portrays the role of Brij Bhatti as if it were made for him. The series also features an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover, all of whom add value to the storyline. While it does have some flaws, such as technical and pacing issues, if you like Vijay Varma and thrilling shows, you won’t be disappointed."

Season 1 premiered on April 17 and is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Also read: Matka King Review: Vijay Varma anchors and shines in this intense tale of power, risk and downfall