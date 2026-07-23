Masters of the Universe arrives on OTT; where to watch Nicholas Galitzine's film, X review, and more

New Delhi:

After generating massive buzz among fans, Masters of the Universe hit theatres on June 5. Following its theatrical run, the film has finally arrived on OTT. Helmed by Travis Knight, the science fantasy, sword-and-sorcery film grossed approximately Rs 970 crore worldwide.

Based on Mattel's iconic sci-fi fantasy franchise, Masters of the Universe is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner and DeVon Franklin. The live-action film follows the journey of Prince Adam, who wields the Sword of Power to transform into the legendary hero, He-Man.

When and where to watch Masters of the Universe online

Masters of the Universe premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 22, allowing fans to revisit the story of Prince Adam, He-Man and the magical kingdom of Eternia from the comfort of their homes.

X reviews of Masters of the Universe

Soon after the film began streaming on Prime Video, fans took to X to share their reactions. One user wrote, "The Masters of the Universe theme is going to be stuck in my head for the next 3-5 business days."

Another viewer posted, "Watched Masters of the Universe. It was amazing."

A third fan celebrated its OTT release, writing, "Masters of the Universe is streaming on Prime. My night is made! #HeMan."

About Masters of the Universe

After spending 15 years away from Eternia, Prince Adam is called back home by the Sword of Power. On his return, he finds the once-peaceful kingdom under the control of the ruthless Skeletor.

To save his homeland, Adam joins forces with his trusted allies, Teela and Duncan, also known as Man-At-Arms. As the battle for Eternia intensifies, he must embrace his destiny and transform into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, to restore peace and protect his people.

Masters of the Universe cast

Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Adam, who transforms into He-Man, while Jared Leto plays the menacing Skeletor.

The supporting cast includes Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto.

The film also features Kristen Wiig as the voice of Roboto, alongside Christian Vunipola, Sasheer Zamata and Jon Xue Zhang. Dolph Lundgren makes a cameo appearance, while the mid-credits scene introduces Prince Adam's twin sister, Adora.

Box office performance and production details

Masters of the Universe is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Mattel Studios and Escape Artists, with Daniel Pemberton composing the film's score.

Despite strong anticipation and a star-studded cast, the film underperformed at the global box office. It grossed approximately Rs 970 crore worldwide, falling short of its reported production budget of Rs 1,460 crore to Rs 1,720 crore.

Also read: Masters of the Universe arrives on OTT, here's what X users say about Nicholas Galitzine's film