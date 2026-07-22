Masters of the Universe arrives on OTT, here's what X users say about Nicholas Galitzine's film

New Delhi:

The live-action film Masters of the Universe, starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, finally made its OTT debut on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Directed by Travis Knight, the film first premiered in US theatres on June 5, 2026, and is now available to stream in India.

Viewers can stream Masters of the Universe on Prime Video. Soon after its digital release, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. Here's a look at what X users are saying, and whether Masters of the Universe is worth watching.

What are X users saying about Masters of the Universe's OTT debut?

The film has largely received positive reviews so far, with many praising its action, visuals, and performances. One X user wrote, "The Masters of the Universe movie was surprisingly good. Very charming and funny." Another added, "Masters of the Universe lol. Love it."

One user also urged viewers to watch the film, writing, "I need everyone in the world to watch Masters of the Universe TONIGHT!" Another user said, "I’m so serious, Masters of the Universe is the greatest movie I’ve seen this year."

See more X reactions below:

Masters of the Universe: What is the plot?

The film's description on Prime Video reads, "Fifteen years after tracking down the Sword of Power, Adam is whisked back to his home planet of Eternia, now under Skeletor's rule. With Teela and Duncan at his side, he must unlock his true power, embrace his destiny as He-Man, and fight to reclaim his world and the people he loves."

Masters of the Universe: Cast details

Apart from Nicholas Galitzine's character Prince Adam, also known as He-Man, the film features Jared Leto as Skeletor, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Duncan, also known as Man-at-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil Lyn, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, James Purefoy as King Randor, Charlotte Riley as Queen Marlena, and Johannes Haukur Johannesson as Fisto

For the unversed, Masters of the Universe is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Mattel Studios and Escape Artists. Whereas the music for the film is composed by Daniel Pemberton.

Also Read: Missed Masters Of The Universe in theatres? Here's where you can watch Nicholas Galitzine's film on OTT