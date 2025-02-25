Marco OTT Release Date: Here's where you can watch Unni Mukundan's A-rated Malayalam film Unni Mukundan's Marco, the critically acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster is now available on an OTT platform. Know about its in detail here.

The Malayalam film Marco directed by Haneef Adeni has created history with its theatrical release. It became the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The film features South actors Unni Mukundan, Yukti Thareja and Kabir Duhan Singh in lead roles. The film was released on December 20, 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. The Pan India film is now available on OTT.

Marco OTT Release date

Unni Mukundan's Marco, the critically acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster is now available on an OTT platform. The intense action movie debuted on Sony LIV on February 14 after a successful theatrical run in several languages.

Story of Marco

The film tells the story of a gangster who kills the killers in a dangerous form to take revenge after the murder of his brother. This is a violent film, hence, was recognised for adults only.

Star cast of the film

Apart from Unni Mukundan, this film includes Ishaan Shaulath, Abhimanyu S. Thilakan, Yukti Thareeja, Kabir Duhan Singh and Siddiqui. The music of the film is given by Ravi Basrur. It is produced by Sharif Muhammad.

Became the first film to cross the 100-crore mark

This film was released in theatres on December 20, 2024. Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, this film is considered to be India's most intense violence film. This film was released in theatres across the world on 20 December. Within 15 days of its release, this film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. This is the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally. Directed and written by Haneef Adeni, the actioner was made on a reported budget of Rs 30 crore.

