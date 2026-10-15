Manoj Bajpayee's Netflix film renamed Gajab Raat after controversy over title, trailer out now

Manoj Bajpayee returns with a suspense thriller centred on one night and a decision that changes everything. The film, which received flak for its original title, Ghooskhor Pandat, has now been changed to Gajab Raat, The upcoming Netflix film brings the actor back together with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey after nearly a decade.

Gajab Raat trailer out

The film follows a cop who finds himself caught between personal gain and doing what he believes is right. As the night unfolds, his choices trigger a series of events with consequences that go beyond what he could have imagined. The story explores moral dilemmas, shifting loyalties and the price people pay for their decisions.

What was the Ghooskhor Pandat controversy?

Netflix's upcoming film, Gajab Raat, previously titled Ghooskhor Pandat, landed in controversy in February. An FIR was registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station against the film's director and team over allegations of hurting religious and caste-based sentiments.

The complaint reportedly concerns attempts to disturb social harmony and hurt religious and caste sentiments. The film has also faced protests and calls for a ban in Bhopal. The matter then went to the Supreme Court, after which the makers decided to change the film's title.

Neeraj Pandey on reuniting with Manoj Bajpayee

Gajab Raat marks another collaboration between Neeraj Pandey and Netflix. The filmmaker has previously worked with the streaming platform on projects such as Khakee, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar and Taskaree.

Talking about the film, Neeraj Pandey said, “I have always believed that an engaging story should do more than keep you guessing; it should also leave you thinking. Gajab Raat is a thriller where the choices that people make push them to a point where there are no easy answers. The tension comes as much from the moral dilemmas the characters face as from the events unfolding over the course of one night. Reuniting with Manoj and introducing Ritesh as a director was another exciting aspect of the project. I’m looking forward to audiences experiencing the film on Netflix.”

Manoj Bajpayee also spoke about his experience working on the project and reuniting with Pandey. The actor said, “My association with Netflix has been an exciting journey, and Gajab Raat is another project I’m delighted to be a part of. I have always been drawn to characters who are not easy to define, and this film gave me the opportunity to inhabit a world filled with suspense, moral dilemmas and questions of accountability. What makes the story particularly compelling is how the characters’ motivations gradually reveal themselves as the night unfolds. Reuniting with Neeraj after so long was a wonderful experience, and seeing Ritesh make the transition from a writer, whose work I have admired, to a director was equally exciting. I think audiences will have a lot to discover in Gajab Raat.”

Ritesh Shah makes his directorial debut with Gajab Raat

The film also marks Ritesh Shah's directorial debut on Netflix. Known for his work as a writer, Shah has now stepped into the director's role for this suspense thriller.

Speaking about the project, he said, “I’ve always loved thrillers that pull you into a situation and keep you guessing what happens next, and that was the starting point for Gajab Raat. With the story unfolding over a single night, we had the opportunity to build a sense of urgency and keep raising the stakes as events unfold. Making my directorial debut on Netflix with a Neeraj Pandey film has been an enriching experience. I’m looking forward to audiences discovering the film and experiencing the story for themselves.”

Produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Film Works, Gajab Raat is directed by Ritesh Shah. The film features an ensemble cast, including Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Nushrratt Bharuccha alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

Gajab Raat will premiere on Netflix on October 23.

Also read:

Ghooskhor Pandat controversy explained: Why Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey's film is under scrutiny?