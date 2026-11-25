Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana are set to share the couch on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. Their reunion comes after two months of anticipation and promises plenty of humour, candid conversations and entertaining anecdotes.

Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana to grace Kapil Sharma's show

During the episode, host Kapil Sharma brings up Ashutosh's ability to completely immerse himself in the characters he portrays. The conversation soon turns funny when Kapil mentions how people often joke that Ashutosh knows Ravana better than Mandodari herself.

Manoj then shares an amusing observation about his fellow actor. Recalling how Ashutosh responds whenever someone apologises for not being fluent in Hindi, Manoj says his friends have often witnessed the actor turning the situation into a question. He shares that whenever someone says, “Sorry yaar, my Hindi isn’t that great,” Ashutosh is quick to ask, “Yeh lajjit hone wali baat hai, ya garv karne wali baat?”

The exchange brings out the camaraderie between the two actors. Manoj's witty remarks and Ashutosh's spontaneous responses add to the fun, giving viewers a glimpse of their equation beyond the screen.

When Kapil Sharma spoke about Season 5 of his show

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show features a wide mix of guests. Speaking about the new season, Kapil Sharma said, “Every season, we think we have done enough masti (fun), and then we realise that we are not done yet! And somewhere I feel that’s what keeps us going. We are extremely grateful for the love our audience, world over, has given The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and this time around we will be celebrating the upcoming festivities wholeheartedly… be it Diwali or Christmas. Bas lifafe Archana ji se duur rakhiye, baki hum Hasi ka Tyohaar to le kar aa hi rahe hain! (Just keep the gifts and envelopes away from Archana ji, we are coming soon with the festival of laughter)."

When will Kapil Sharma's episode featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana release?

The episode also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda returning with their popular characters. Their appearances add to the entertainment as Kapil's couch welcomes the two celebrated actors.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 will stream this Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

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