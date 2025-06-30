Mandala Murders OTT release date announced, Vaani Kapoor starrer's first poster is out too | See Post The release date of Vaani Kapoor's web series, full of suspense and thrill, has been announced. Know the cast and story of the series.

New Delhi:

Yash Raj Films, which makes romantic and action thriller films, is now going to bring a crime thriller on OTT, whose story and suspense are enough to blow your mind. The name of the series is Mandala Murders, which is a crime thriller drama. Mandala Murders was being discussed for a long time. Now finally, the OTT platform has announced the star cast and release date along with the first look. Know when the suspense-filled web series will knock on OTT.

Mandala Murders' first poster released

On June 30, 2025, the first poster of Mandala Murders was released on the Instagram account in which Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta are seen. Vaani's look with a pistol in her hand is intense. Surveen is standing with folded hands, which suggests that she will be a part of politics. At the same time, Shriya's role, standing in a red couple, is full of mystery. There is a corpse in the background which is burning.

When will Mandala Murders be released?

Netflix India shared the first poster, with the caption, 'There is a curse hidden in every boon, the time to pay the price is coming soon.' This web series will stream on the OTT platform Netflix from July 25.

What is the story of Mandala Murders?

The story is set in a town called Charandaspur, in which an unheard, horrifying pattern of crime comes to the fore. Some shocking murders are taking place in the village along with the centuries-old secret society. Vaani and Vaibhav are playing the role of detectives who will try to solve the mystery behind these murders. According to Netflix, the roles of Surveen Chawla and Shriya will be worth watching. Earlier, Vaani was seen in Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer crime comedy drama Housefull 5.

