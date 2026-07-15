Madhuri Jain Grover evicted from the show; Yogesh Rawat confesses to shoplifting | Inside Lock Upp

New Delhi:

Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of the former Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover, was the latest contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp 2. The episode witnessed a surprise elimination twist last evening. During the course of the show, several candid conversations and surprising revelations were made. Akanksha Chamola yet again grabbed attention when she spoke about Gaurav Khanna with co-contestant Ram Kapoor. In another segment, influencer Yogesh Rawat left host Farah Khan shocked when he admitted to shoplifting from malls in the past.

Madhuri Jain Grover evicted after anonymous Controller vote

The contestants of Lock Upp 2 were informed that a double elimination would take place, following which the Controllers were asked to anonymously nominate two contestants for eviction from Madhuri Jain Grover, Yogesh Rawat, and Akanksha Choudhary. After the voting process, Madhuri and Akanksha received the most votes and were eliminated from the show.

However, the twist did not end there. Before leaving, Madhuri and Akanksha were given a final opportunity to decide who would stay in the competition. When asked, Akanksha made it clear that she wanted to continue her journey in the show.

Madhuri then chose to step aside and gave Akanksha the chance to remain in the game. Reflecting on her journey, Madhuri said that her husband, Ashneer Grover, had advised her to leave morality outside the show, but she admitted that she was unable to do so, ultimately choosing to follow her conscience and let Akanksha stay.

'I'll never take marriage advice from Gaurav': Akanksha Chamola

During a candid conversation, Ram Kapoor and Akanksha spoke about relationships and marriage. The Kasamh Se actor recalled how his wife, Gautami Kapoor, was unhappy in her previous marriage, which lasted around two-and-a-half years. He shared that the former couple had spent seven months living apart before deciding to part ways. Despite opposition from her family, Gautami chose to end the marriage, and Ram stood by her through the difficult phase.

As the conversation progressed, Ram revealed that the two gradually grew closer while supporting each other. The actor admitted that he eventually developed feelings for Gautami and began distancing himself, prompting her to ask what was wrong. It was only later that he confessed his feelings, and discovered that Gautami felt the same way. Reflecting on their relationship, Ram said that she continues to challenge him and help him grow every day, and he does it because he wants to.

Drawing a parallel to Akanksha Chamola's situation, Ram remarked that Gaurav Khanna is a good person and asked whether he had ever mistreated her. Akanksha replied in the negative. Ram then suggested that she should seek marriage advice from Gaurav for her second marriage, given that the couple is headed for divorce. Akanksha, however, was quick to respond, saying that she would "never take marriage advice" from Gaurav.

Realising that he may have crossed a line, Ram immediately apologised and said he had overstepped. He then spoke about the challenges divorced women often face in society, pointing out how people tend to label them simply as “single” or “divorced” instead of seeing them as individuals with their own identities and experiences. Akanksha nodded in agreement.

Yogesh Rawat admits to shoplifting, loses one of his lifelines during task

When Varun Yadav, Shilpa Shinde and Shreya Kalra were given the power to anonymously vote and choose one contestant whose secret would be revealed, they decided to put Yogesh Rawat in the spotlight. As a result, he was asked to disclose a personal secret, with the revelation costing him one of his lifelines in the game.

Opening up during the task, Yogesh admitted that he used to shoplift despite having enough money to buy the things he wanted. He explained that he indulged in it purely for the thrill, occasionally taking items without paying for them. His confession left the housemates stunned and quickly became a major talking point inside the house.

When asked by a fellow contestant about the approximate value of the items he had shoplifted, Yogesh estimated the amount to be around Rs 50,000-60,000. The revelation drew mixed reactions from the contestants, with some expressing surprise at the scale of his admission.

Farah Khan, host and the task coordinator, was present during Yogesh's revelation. She noticed Akanksha Chaudhary laughing during the tense moment and questioned her about it. Akanksha clarified that she had heard similar stories about Yogesh from mutual friends, which is why the confession did not come as a shock to her. Farah, however, pointed out that shoplifting often affects store employees, who may end up bearing the cost of stolen items. Agreeing with her, Yogesh said he later realised the consequences of his actions and stressed that he would never advise anyone to do the same and apologised to his fans.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, streams Thursday to Saturday on Netflix, at 8 pm.

Also read: Ram Kapoor brutally trolled for saying cheating is 'not a deal breaker'; Akanksha Chamola disagrees