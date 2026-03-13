Made In Korea on OTT: Stream or skip this Netflix film? Here's what internet has to say

New Delhi:

Made In Korea, the Tamil film, is now streaming on Netflix. The story follows Shenba (played by Priyanka Mohan), who is a young woman from a small town in Tamil Nadu. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself in Seoul, South Korea. Far from home and surrounded by an unfamiliar culture, Shenba slowly begins to find her footing in a city that feels both exciting and overwhelming. As the film takes over the internet, let's find out what Reddit users have to say about the film.

Made In Korea: What fans have to say about the film

A user reviewing the film wrote, "Honestly, it was refreshing compared to the usual masala movies. Sure, some parts are a bit unrealistic, like a random guy at the airport befriending her, but there are plenty of women living abroad on their own. Overall it was a beautiful feel-good movie that makes you believe there are still good people out there (sic)."

Another wrote, "This is queen movie but with a korean twist.. Nothing new and lots cringe acting.. The heroine's acting is very bad.. dialogue delivery is lazy.. Nothing new for millenials who lived through queen. I am waiting for side-by-side comparison videos of Kangana Ranaut and This acting less heroine (sic)." Yet another said, "Tried to make it a wholesome movie, turned out to be an disappointment (sic)."

Well, Made in Korea clearly has mixed reviews on the internet, and it now depends on viewers whether they want to watch it.

Made In Korea: When and where to watch, story

Made In Korea was first announced as part of Netflix’s February slate. The film premiered on the platform on March 12. Set across two distinct worlds, the film moves between the everyday settings of Tamil Nadu and the busy streets of Seoul. At the centre of it all is Shenba, trying to navigate unfamiliar roads, new people and situations she never imagined encountering.

Made In Korea: Cast

Bringing together talent from India and South Korea, Made In Korea attempts to build a cultural bridge on screen, with Priyanka Mohan sharing the frame with Park Hye Jin and No Ho Jin. The film is written and directed by Ra. Karthik, produced by Sreenidhi Sagar under Rise East Entertainment.

