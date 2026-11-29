Prime Video's Made in India: A Titan Story has won the Best Web Series (OTT) award at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which concluded in Goa on November 28. The period drama, starring Jim Sarbh as businessman Xerxes Desai, was recognised for its portrayal of the journey behind one of India's most prominent homegrown brands.

The win marks a significant moment for the series, which explores the beginnings of Titan and the vision behind its rise. Director Robbie Grewal and Jim Sarbh have expressed their happiness over the recognition, with both describing the award as particularly meaningful for everyone associated with the project.

Jim Sarbh and Robbie Grewal react to IFFI win

Reacting to the award, Prime Video's Director and Head of AVOD Content, Amogh Dusad, said, “Made in India: A Titan Story celebrates the ambition, vision, and entrepreneurial spirit that helped shape modern India. The journey it portrays is an inspiration to today's generation, demonstrating what can be achieved through courage, conviction, and perseverance. We are honored to receive this recognition from IFFI.”

Director Robbie Grewal also expressed his gratitude, saying that the team had set out to tell a story that would leave a lasting impression. He added that seeing it connect with audiences, critics and the industry made the recognition special.

Jim Sarbh, who plays Xerxes Desai, described the experience of portraying the businessman as fascinating. He said the character's journey involved ambition, determination and the challenges of building something from the ground up. The actor also noted that the audience's interest in Titan's beginnings had made the award more meaningful.

What is Made in India: A Titan Story about?

Directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Almighty Motion Pictures, Made in India: A Titan Story is adapted from Vinay Kamath's book Titan: India's Most Successful Consumer Brand. Set in pre-liberalisation India, the series follows Xerxes Desai and his vision behind the creation and growth of Titan. It looks at the challenges involved in building the brand during a period of significant economic and social change, while exploring themes of entrepreneurship, ambition and perseverance.

Jim Sarbh plays Xerxes Desai in the series, which brings the story of one of India's best-known consumer brands to the screen.

Prime Video marks 10 years of Indian stories at IFFI

The award was also a highlight of Prime Video's participation at IFFI 2026, where the streaming platform marked 10 years of its Indian content journey. The festival, held in Goa from November 20 to 28, featured several engagements by the platform, including industry discussions, a masterclass and a screening of Panchayat Season 5.

One of the highlights was the screening of the upcoming season of Panchayat on November 27, attended by members of its cast and crew. The screening was followed by a discussion on the show's journey and its connection with audiences.

Prime Video also organised sessions on filmmaking for streaming platforms and the process of developing Indian stories for global audiences. Its participation at the festival brought together filmmakers, industry professionals and emerging talent.

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