Made in Heaven 2: THESE actors will play brides in Sobhita Dhulipala's web series

The second instalment of Zoya Akhtar's Made In Heaven is nearing its premiere date. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, and Kalki Koechlin in key roles, the show will stream on August 11 on Amazon Prime Video. On Sunday, the OTT platform introduced fans to all the brides in season 2.

Made In Heaven 2 will have Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar, Radhika Apte, Sarah Jane Dias, and Zayn Marie among other brides. Sharing a stunning picture of her as a bride, Thakur wrote, "Just in: unseen pictures from my big day." The actor can be seen donning an exquisite red and ivory lehenga with mehendi on his hands.

Take a look at the brides of Made In Heaven 2:

On the other hand, Shibani Dandekar can be seen arriving on horseback with her long hair tied in a ponytail. The actor looked fierce in high boots and a silver-coloured satin gown. While Radhika Apte will channel her inner Maharashtrian bride, Sarah Jane can be seen in a pristine white gown with a stunning veil.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Alankrita Shrivastava, Made In Heaven in back with its cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The Amazon Prime show has been backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films.

The first instalment of the drama series premiered on March 2, 2019, and also bagged a nomination for International Emmy Award 2020. Besides Emmy, Made In Heaven also got nominated for the ITA award for Best Web Series in 2019.

