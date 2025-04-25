Mad Square OTT release date: Know where to watch Narne Nithiin and Sangeeth Shobhan's starrer The Telugu-language comedy film 'Mad Square' hit the digital screens on Friday. Read on to know where you can watch the Narne Nithiin and Sangeeth Shobhan's starrer.

New Delhi:

Narne Nithiin and Sangeeth Shobhan's starrer Mad Square was released on the online streaming platform on Friday, April 25, 2025. Directed by Kalyan Shankar and Murali, the comedy-drama is the second instalment of 2023's Mad film. The film also features Ravi Anthony, Raghu Babu, Muralidhar Goud and Priyanka Jawalkar in the key roles. Read further to know where you can watch this film online.

This Telugu-language film was initially released in theatres worldwide on March 29, 2025. Written by Pranay Rao and Kalyan Shankar, this film has an IMDb rating of 6.1. Those who couldn't get the chance to watch this comedy-drama, can watch it on the OTT streaming platform Netflix.

Mad Square OTT release date

On Friday, the makers of the movie uploaded a post on the Instagram handle and shared that Narne Nithiin and Sangeeth Shobhan's starrer Mad Square is available to stream on Netflix. It is significant to note that the film is available in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The caption of the post reads, 'When friendship meets chaos, it would be Mad Square! Watch Mad Square, now on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.'

Check the post below:

The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments within a few hours. Fans filled the comment section and expressed their excitement. One user wrote, 'I enjoyed super comedy hit mamaa.'

About Mad Square

It follows the story of three college friends finding their way through campus life, leading to daring adventures and fun moments. Mad Square is produced by Harika Suryadevara, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sitara Entertainments and earned Rs 47.6 crores worldwide, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about how she manages her finances during college days, 'I didn't have money'