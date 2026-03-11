Maamla Legal Hai S2 Trailer: Ravi Kishan's VD Tyagi becomes the judge, set to handle bigger cases | Watch

New Delhi:

The makers of Ravi Kishan's most-loved courtroom comedy show Maamla Legal Hai dropped the official trailer for its second installment on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The trailer offers a glimpse into the new cases and developments in Netflix's courtroom comedy.

Notably, this time, Ravi Kishan as VD Tyagi has taken the judge's chair and is all set to handle bigger cases at the Patparganj District Court. Viewers will be able to stream Maamla Legal Hai season 2 from April 3, 2026 onwards on Netflix.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 trailer is out now

The 2-minute and 32-second trailer of Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 hints at new heights for the courtroom comedy drama at Patparganj District Court. It promises bigger cases, sharper wit, and unpredictable twists. The trailer teases peculiar cases, such as electrifying gates, sting operations, and secret love affairs, all while delving into the lawyers' personal dynamics.

Sharing the Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 trailer, Netflix India wrote, "Patparganj gang is backkk In the new season of Maamla Legal Hai, Ravi Kishan leads the courtroom chaos with Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant V. Joshi and Anjum Batra and this time Kusha Kapila is also joining the mad bunch too. Watch Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, out 3 April, only on Netflix! (sic)." Watch Maamla Legal Hai season 2 trailer below:

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2: Cast

In the upcoming season, Maamla Legal Hai will feature Kusha Kapila and Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, aka Nirahua, as new additions to the cast. However, actors like Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi, and Anjum Batra will continue to play pivotal roles.

