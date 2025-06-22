Maaman OTT Release Date: Know when and where to watch Soori, Aishwarya Lekshmi's emotional movie Soori's film 'Maaman', which has made a splash in theatres, is now going to be released on OTT. Let us know when and where this emotional family drama will be streamed online.

New Delhi:

Famous Tamil cinema actor Soori's film 'Maaman' was well-liked in theatres. After the love received in the cinemas, the makers are now gearing up for its OTT release. Those viewers who have not been able to see this film yet will now be able to make it available online. This emotional family drama gives the audience a unique mix of laughter, tears and thrill.

What is the story of 'Maaman'?

'Maaman' is an emotional family drama, the story of which is written by Soori himself and directed by Prashant Pandiaraj. In the film, he plays Inba, who loves his nephew Laddoo very much. But when Inba marries Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi), misunderstandings arise between Laddoo and Rekha, which brings their relationship to the brink of breaking.

The story beautifully depicts the emotions of family, love and compromise. The film released in theatres on May 16, 2025 and collected over Rs 45 crore in Tamil Nadu, a profit of 300% over its budget of Rs 10 crore. It won the hearts of family audiences, especially in rural areas.

OTT and Satellite Rights

Soori announced on X on May 8, 2025 that the satellite rights of ‘Maaman’ have been bought by Zee Tamil and the digital streaming rights by ZEE5. He wrote, “It’s official! @ZeeTamil bags satellite rights and @ZEE5Tamil bags digital rights. Maaman.” This news is a matter of joy for the fans, who will now be able to enjoy this film sitting at home. The film will be streamed in English subtitles with Tamil audio, so that more and more viewers can watch it.

When will it be released on OTT?

Fans were eagerly waiting for the OTT release date of 'Maaman'. Many reports said that it could be released in the second week of June 2025, but due to some delay, the date changed. Now the news is that this film will stream on Zee5 on June 2, 2025. However, there are also some reports that the release of the film may take some time.

