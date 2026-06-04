Maa Behen OTT release: Know when to watch Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna's film

New Delhi:

“Dhyan se dekhiye… aaj hua hai ek bhayankar kaand ka khulasa!” When the trailer of Maa Behen opened with this tone, the audience knew that they were up for something different. Filled with misunderstandings, secrets, emotional meltdowns and complete family chaos, the Netflix crime-comedy film, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa, released on Netflix today.

Maa Behen: Know when to watch

Maa Behen was dropped on Netflix at 12.30 pm. The film is 2 hours and 7 minutes long and makes for the perfect weekend watch. The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles.

What Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri have to say about Maa Behen

Speaking about Maa Behen, director Suresh Triveni said the team wanted to create a story that feels grounded while also being highly entertaining. He explained that the film revolves around a dysfunctional family led by mother Rekha and her daughters, Jaya and Sushma, who are constantly at odds with one another. Their lives take a chaotic turn after a major "KAAND", triggering a series of comic, bizarre and unpredictable situations that they must somehow navigate and cover up.

“With Maa Behen, we wanted to tell a story that feels both rooted and wildly entertaining, backed by terrific performance. Overall, the film is about a dysfunctional family that has the mother, Rekha, and her two daughters Jaya, and Sushma who are constantly at loggerheads and now have to deal with a KAAND that results in a lot of chaos, comedy, and bizarre situations that they have to cover up and navigate. Each character brings a completely different energy to the story, making their dynamic messy, unpredictable, and deeply human. Collaborating with Netflix and Abundantia on something this unique has been incredibly exciting, and with a cast led by Madhuri, Triptii, Dharna, and Ravi, Gitanjali, Arunoday and Shardul the madness only became more magical. The trailer is just a glimpse. The real chaos begins on June 4.”

Madhuri Dixit, who plays Rekha, said the role stood out because it breaks away from the traditional image of mothers often seen in Hindi cinema. “Rekha is not your typical Hindi cinema mother, and that's exactly what made the character so exciting for me. As an actor, it’s incredibly rewarding to explore layered, unpredictable roles that challenge the audience's expectations. Rekha may not be a perfect mother, but like any mother, she wants the best for her daughters and tries to hold her family together amidst all the chaos.”

She added that projects like Maa Behen give actors a chance to explore unconventional stories and characters. “Thanks to creators like Suresh Triveni and partners like Netflix and Abundantia Entertainment, trying to push the envelope, I got the opportunity to present audiences with this unexpected story and character. Maa Behen is an entertainer that will be most enjoyed with the full family. Maa behen, bhai, dost.”

Triptii Dimri described her character Jaya as the responsible daughter who is constantly trying to keep things under control, even as she gets drawn deeper into the family's troubles. “Jaya is the ghar ki sushil beti, but she also has a strong sense of right and wrong. She’s constantly trying to manage the chaos around her, only to get pulled deeper into it. The dynamic between the two sisters, with all the banter and madness, was one of my favourite parts.”

The actress also opened up about working alongside Madhuri Dixit, calling the experience surreal. “Sharing screen space with the legendary Madhuri Dixit, someone who made an entire generation fall in love with cinema is truly surreal. For me, this feels like a homecoming. Some of my most loved work has been with Netflix, and having made my streaming debut with them makes this journey even more special.”

Ravi Kishan said Maa Behen was a memorable project and highlighted the experience of collaborating with such a talented cast. “After the success of Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, I am excited for audiences to now witness my work with Maa Behen. While working on this film, I was surrounded by some incredibly talented co-stars, and that brought such a refreshing energy. Thanks to Maa Behen, I finally got the opportunity to share screen space with Madhuri ji.”

Making her streaming debut with the film, Dharna Durgaa shared that she instantly connected with both the script and her character, Sushma. “The moment I read Maa Behen’s script and Sushma’s character, I knew she was going to be an absolute blast to play. What I enjoyed the most was the camaraderie between Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma, despite all the fighting, madness, and KAAND. There’s this very real bond that keeps the family together on and off screen.”

Also read: Netflix India 2026 lineup Highlights: Maa Behen, Lust Stories 3, Mismatched S4 and Mamla Legal Hai 2 announced