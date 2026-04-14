Lukkhe: Prime Video announces release date of Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran's series

New Delhi:

The makers of Lukkhe today announced the release date for the much-awaited series, directed by Himank Gaur. They made this announcement by releasing a video. Along with the announcement, they also presented a spectacular introduction to the star cast of the series. With Lukkhe's first look, it seems like the makers are planning for woo the OTT audiences with rap battles. And since, Prime Video's musical battle through Bandish Bandits was hit in both the seasons, it will be interesting to see how this series will pan out.

Let's find out when the series will be released, which actors will be featured and the storyline entails.

Lukkhe is a musical-drama

Prime Video has set the release date for its new series,‘Lukkhe. This 8-episode musical action drama series is directed by Himank Gaur. It has been produced by Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of Optimystix Entertainment and White Gorilla LLP.

Lukkhe plot

The story of Lukkhe is based on the rap culture and street rivalries of Chandigarh. It depicts a clash between two rappers, MC Badnaam and OG. Their rivalry intertwines themes of revenge, dreams, and the journey of life itself. The series' tagline reads, 'Rap and Revenge, Both Are Loud.'

Lukkhe cast

The series features Raashii Khanna and the renowned rapper-lyricist King in lead roles. Joining them, Palak Tiwari and Lakshvir Singh Saran also play pivotal characters. Additionally, Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bhardwaj, Shivankit Parihar (who plays the role of OG), Yograj Singh, and Ayesha Raza Mishra are also part of the cast.

Lukkhe release date

Lukkhe is set to release on Prime Video starting May 8, 2026. The series will be available in Hindi in India, as well as in over 240 other countries and territories. Judging by the introduction video, it seems the series will be packed with music, rap and thrills.

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