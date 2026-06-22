Loved Main Vaapas Aaunga? 7 Imtiaz Ali films you must watch

New Delhi:

Imtiaz Ali's directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga has recently hit theatres and is receiving positive responses from both audiences and critics for its storyline, performances, and music. The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajat Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in lead roles.

If you also loved Main Vaapas Aaunga and want to explore more films by Imtiaz Ali to better experience his signature storytelling, then this article is for you. Here are 7 Imtiaz Ali films you must watch to experience his storytelling at its best.

7 Imtiaz Ali films you must watch

1. Jab We Met

OTT platform - Prime Video

The film follows the story of a depressed wealthy businessman whose life changes after meeting a lively, free-spirited young woman. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, the film is available to stream on Prime Video.

2. Rockstar

OTT platform - Prime Video

The film revolves around Janardhan Jakhar, an aspiring musician who dreams of becoming a rock star, but he falls in love along the way. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles. Fans can watch the film on Prime Video.

3. Highway

OTT platform - Prime Video

The plot of the film Highway follows a young woman (Alia Bhatt) who is kidnapped just before her wedding and held for ransom. As the days pass, she unexpectedly develops a strange bond with her kidnapper (Randeep Hooda). Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it also stars Arjun Malhotra, Reuben Israel, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Pradeep Nagar, Hemant Mathur, and Shakeel Khan in key roles.

4. Tamasha

OTT platform - JioHotstar

The film follows the story of a boy and a girl who meet in Corsica and hide their real identities while spending time together. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. It is available to stream on JioHotstar.

5. Laila Majnu

OTT platform - Netflix

It follows the story of Laila (Triptii Dimri) and Qais (Avinash Tiwary), who fall in love. But their relationship turns tragic as they face family conflict and social pressure. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

6. Love Aaj Kal

OTT platform - JioHotstar

Love Aaj Kal follows the story of Jai and Meera, who fall deeply in love but drift apart because of their careers. The Hindi romantic drama is available to stream on JioHotstar. It features Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

7. Socha Na Tha

OTT platform - MX Player

The film revolves around Viren and Aditi (played by Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia), who refuse an arranged marriage but later become close friends. Over time, they develop romantic feelings for each other, even after getting engaged to other people. The film can be streamed on MX Player.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga: Meet Aarti Bajaj, the editor behind seven memorable Imtiaz Ali films