Loved Inde Navarrette in Obsession? Here are other films and shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist

New Delhi:

The spotlight is on American actress Inde Navarrette for playing the obsessive lover in Curry Baker’s psychological horror drama film, Obsession. The 25-year-old actress made her acting debut with Denton's Death Date, where she bagged the lead role. Currently, she is all over the news for playing Nikki in Obsession. For those who loved her performance and want to watch more films and shows featuring her, keep reading.

Obsession actress Inde Navarrette's filmography

Inde Navarrette made her film debut in Wander Darkly (2020), where she played 15-year-old Ellie. In 2025, she appeared in Obsession as Nikki Freeman and also starred in Trap House as Teresa Flores. She is also set to feature in Invertigo, which is currently in post-production. On television, she played Veronica in Denton's Death Date (2019), had a recurring role as Estela de la Cruz in 13 Reasons Why (2020), and is best known for portraying Sarah Cortez in Superman & Lois from 2021 to 2024, appearing in 47 episodes of the series.

How much has Obsession earned at the box office?

Obsession has quietly become one of the biggest box office success stories of the year. The film first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, as part of the Midnight Madness section before getting a theatrical release in the US on May 15, 2026, through Focus Features.

What makes its performance even more impressive is its budget. Made for just $750K (around Rs 6.20 crore), the film has gone on to earn an impressive $85 million (Rs 705.5 crore) worldwide, while also receiving positive reviews from critics.

The momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down either. Weeks after its release, Obsession is still drawing audiences to theatres and hasn't dipped below its opening weekend numbers. In fact, the film recorded a 10% increase this weekend, bringing in another $26.4 million (around Rs 219 crore) and finishing second at the box office.

The horror hit performed strongly enough to edge past Star Wars, the latest instalment in the iconic franchise from Walt Disney Studios, which collected $25 million and settled for third place.

Also read: Obsession fans, here's how the film's scariest steering wheel scene with Sarah came to life