Love Island to Skulls & Roses, 5 love shows that will get you in the mood for a steamy weekend 

Dating shows are, believe it or not, our greatest guilty pleasure. All of us would love to be on an island with the hottest singles surrounding us. If you’re looking for a fresh perspective on love and want to explore love beyond the horizon, here are our top choice of love shows to binge-watch this weekend across Voot Select, Netflix India & Amazon Prime Video.

1. Love Island USA Season 3 - Voot Select

Love Island involves a group of contestants, referred to as Islanders, living in isolation from the outside world in a villa on a tropical island, constantly under video surveillance. The islanders are on the lookout for romance but as we all know the road to love is full of obstacles and surprises and the islanders must choose their partners wisely while also trying to win the hearts of the public to win the show. Love island is fully packed with entertainment and surprises, perfect for your weekend. Season 3 of Love Island USA drops on 28th January on Voot Select making it the perfect show to catch up on all weekend.

2. Too Hot To Handle - Netflix

The show follows 14 single people unable to form long-term relationships, the show is hosted by a virtual assistant “Lana”. The contestants are placed together in a house for four weeks where they attempt to have a meaningful connection while being forbidden to have any sexual contact. If they break the rules, money is taken out of the $100,000 prize. The show is very fun to watch as contestants go against each other to win the show while restraining themselves to have sexual contact with the person they like.

3. Skulls & Roses – Amazon Prime Video

Skulls and Roses, as the name suggests, is a combination of adventure and romance. There are 16 contestants in all, 8 guys and 8 girls, who have to slug it out on two different islands as they vie for the winner's crown. Rose Island is all about lavish luxury, champagne and chivalry, and budding romance

4. Indian Match Making – Netflix

The show revolves around the concept of Arranged Marriage. The show follows Sima Taparia, a professional matchmaker, as she jets around the world, quizzing clients on their preferences, handing them information and data of potentially compatible mates, and finally introducing them. The show takes a completely different take on Reality dating shows as the two of them have been selected for each other beforehand. It is very enjoyable to watch the two of them meeting each other and see how love blossoms between them.

5. MTV Anything For Love – Voot Select

MTV Anything For Love is a game show hosted by Varun Thakur and revolves around millennial and Gen Z couples. Each episode of the show features three pairs competing through intriguing tasks to prove their love for each other. The eccentric game show is filled with fun, thrill, drama, romance, and action. The show is a perfect way to lighten your mood on a weekend after a heavy week filled with exhausting work.